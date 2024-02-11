Many Countries Admire Azerbaijan's Electoral Process - Jordanian Observer

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Many countries would like to hold an election in the same way as in Azerbaijan, said Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of Jordan, Abdul Rahim Al-Maaiah during a press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

"The House of Representatives of Jordan acknowledges the transparent and fair election in Azerbaijan, extending gratitude to its government and people," he emphasized.

The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on February 7.

Seven candidates run in the election.

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of 93.35 percent of the ballots.

Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa - two percent, Elshad Musayev - 0.67 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.76 percent, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53 percent of the votes.

According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of the Ray Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.

