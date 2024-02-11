Dogs, Dogs Everywhere

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)



The Valley continues to witness an alarming increase in dog bite cases. The surge in incidents has been attributed to the unchecked growth of the stray dog population and unscientific garbage disposal practices. In Srinagar alone, over one lakh stray dogs roam the streets, contributing to over 5,000 reported cases of dog bites in the last 10 months, with the numbers being particularly large in the summer capital.

The issue is not just about the physical harm caused by dog bites; it extends to the psychological and economic toll on the victims. A qualitative study conducted by the Department of Community Medicine at GMC Srinagar revealed the profound impact on dog bite victims, describing feelings of psychological and emotional instability, economic losses, and social detachment. The implications are clear – this is not just a public health crisis but a multi-faceted problem affecting the well-being of the community.

One of the root causes of this crisis is unscientific garbage disposal practices and the unchecked growth of the canine population. Open dumping sites in Kashmir, combined with the absence of waste segregation and scientific disposal, have become breeding grounds for stray dogs. The lone garbage dumping site in Srinagar at Achan is overloaded, emitting pungent smells that make the lives of residents in Downtown Srinagar miserable. The proposed waste-to-energy plant, which could alleviate the burden, has yet to materialize despite six years passing since its announcement.

The situation is dire, and urgent measures are needed. The government must expedite the establishment of waste management facilities, ensuring proper segregation and disposal. There is a pressing need for the swift sterilization of stray dogs, particularly in areas with a high incidence of dog bites. Authorities in Srinagar are struggling to cope with the sterilization efforts due to a lack of infrastructure and manpower. It is imperative to address these logistical challenges promptly to control the burgeoning canine population.

The scenario in Kashmir mirrors a larger national issue, prompting the Supreme Court to take note and schedule hearings on the stray dog menace in February. The pending petition by the Animal Welfare Board of India challenges a 2006 judgment empowering local self-government institutions to cull stray dogs. The court must consider various perspectives, including the rights of animals and the concerns raised by local authorities regarding the increasing incidents of dog attacks, especially against children.

Addressing the menace of stray dogs in Kashmir requires a comprehensive and coordinated effort from the government, local authorities, and the community. Immediate steps must be taken to implement scientific waste management practices, expedite sterilization programs, and strike a balance between public safety and animal rights. The Supreme Court's involvement signals the need for a nationwide approach to this issue, emphasizing the urgency of finding sustainable solutions that protect both human and animal welfare.