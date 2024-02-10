War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel 79 Attacks In Five Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces repelled 79 enemy attacks in five sectors in the past 24 hours, most of them near Avdiivka and Marinka.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 18:00 on Saturday, February 10, Ukrinform reports.

In total, 87 combat engagements took place on the battlefield throughout the day, according to the General Staff.

The operational situation in the east and south of the country remains difficult.

Ukrainian rocket forces struck three areas of concentration of enemy troops, weapons and military equipment, a command post and two artillery pieces.

In the past 24 hours, the Russians carried out 3 missile strikes, 43 air strikes and 53 attacks using multiple rocket launchers on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas. As a result of enemy attacks, there are casualties among the civilian population. Apartment blocks, private buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.