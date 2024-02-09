Finland Provides Ukraine With New Military Aid Package Worth Almost €190 Million

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Finland is sending Ukraine the 22nd shipment of military aid worth about 190 million euros.

The Finnish Ministry of Defense announced this in a press release, Ukrinform reports citing Yle .

The ministry claims that the aid takes into account both the needs of Ukraine and the resource situation of the Finnish Defense Forces, but the detailed content of the cargo and details of its delivery are not disclosed for security reasons.

This aid package also includes products purchased from Finnish manufacturers. Separate funding of 30 million euros was allocated for its purchase.

"There is a lot of know-how in the domestic industry, and we are working in the defense ministry to ensure that this know-how and potential can be used more effectively to support Ukraine. One example of this is our domestic ammunition production," said Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen.

According to him, Finland is currently developing a long-term plan to support Ukraine.

In addition, Finland has decided to participate in artillery and demining coalitions operating within the framework of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, which coordinates military assistance to Ukraine.

The total value of defense materials supplied by Finland to Ukraine is 1.8 billion euros.

As reported, Canada and Finland agreed to work together on the post-war recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine.