Lopez Hails Qatar's Fighting Spirit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar coach Marquez Lopez praised Al Annabi for their“heroic” performance against higher-ranked Iran, hoping to enter tomorrow's AFC Asian Cup final against Jordan with best preparations.

The defending champions edged Team Melli 3-2 in a pulsating semi-final on Wednesday as they bounced against the three-time champions after conceding an early goal.

Sardar Azmoun handed Iran an early lead scoring the opener with an overhead kick in the fourth minute but Qatar showed strong fightback with Jassem Gaber equalising the scores, before Akram Afif's stunning goal put the hosts into lead.

“Despite conceding an early goal, the players did not come under pressure and continue the match with top pace. This helped us regaining our control in quick time,” Lopez said in his post-match comments.



Qatar coach Marquez Lopez (left) celebrates with players. Pic: Rajan Vadakkemuriyil/The Peninsula

Alireza Jahanbakhsh brought Iran back into the breathless game with a spot kick early in the second half but Almoez Ali's strike eight minutes before time proved decisive in the high-intensity clash.

“It was like a final in which the entire team showed a great fighting spirit. Our focus was on keeping the possession and imposing our advantage on the field. Iran were a difficult competitor, but we were able to achieve the win and reach the final,” the Spaniard added.

“It was a well-deserved victory after a heroic performance by the players throughout the contest. We played with the highest levels of concentration because we were aware of the difficulty of this match, which required great effort by the players.”

Lopez opted against starting with captain Hassan Al Haydos, relying on the pace of Homam Ahmed, Yusuf Abdurisag, Akram Afif and Almoez Ali against Iran, who eliminated favourites Japan in the quarter-final.

The coach was delighted as his decision paid off.

“The match was very complex but we played a big match, the players didn't spare any effort. Now we have one final step left to defend our title. We tried to play with great speed in attack. We put four players in attack who we know are quick,” the 62-year-old said.

“We tried to find spaces behind the Iranian defence. We were successful at times and luck was with us today.”

Lopez, who replaced Carlos Queiroz just a month before the Asian Cup paid tribute to the veteran Portuguese tactician and former Qatar coach Felix Sanchez, who guided Al Annabi to their maiden title in 2019.

“Yes, I took over a short while ago but the one thing that really helped me is that I already know the players well. I have great respect for all my colleagues, I respect Carlos and Felix who were here before me and did fantastic jobs,” he said.

“I took over on December 24. I have my own philosophy and way but I cannot say this is my success alone, I'm just someone who tried to implement my ways with the players to achieve the best result.”

Qatar will now look to lift their second successive trophy with a win against Jordan at the iconic Lusail Stadium, and Lopez wants his team to focus on getting“ideal preparations” for the title clash.

South Korea, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Japan are the only nations to win back-to-back titles in the continental showpiece with Qatar hoping to enter the elite group tomorrow.