Afghanistan Clears Two-Year Electricity Supply Debt To Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Afghan power company Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat announced the clearance of a $627 million debt for electricity imports to Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.

The company emphasized that the accumulated debt, spanning more than two years, remained from the previous government and has now been paid in full.

This past December, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan extended their electricity supply agreement into 2024. The Afghan side requested that Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy address infrastructural issues in the power sector and increase the volume of electricity supplies. Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov assured DABS that electricity delivery to Afghanistan would resume following the repair of three power facilities.