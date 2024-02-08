Afghanistan Clears Two-Year Electricity Supply Debt To Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Afghan power company Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat
announced the clearance of a $627 million debt for electricity
imports to Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.
The company emphasized that the accumulated debt, spanning more
than two years, remained from the previous government and has now
been paid in full.
This past December, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan extended their
electricity supply agreement into 2024. The Afghan side requested
that Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy address infrastructural issues
in the power sector and increase the volume of electricity
supplies.
Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov assured DABS that
electricity delivery to Afghanistan would resume following the
repair of three power facilities.
