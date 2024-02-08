Gridgain Announces Call For Speakers For Virtual Apache Ignite Summit 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GridGain ® , provider of the leading unified real-time data platform, today announced the Call for Speakers for

Ignite Summit 2024 , the global virtual conference for anyone interested in distributed databases, in-memory computing and Apache Ignite . The free global one-day virtual event will take place on June 11, 2024. The Call for Speakers is open now and closes on May 1, 2024.

Ignite Summit

Organized by GridGain, Ignite Summit 2024 is designed for developers working with Apache Ignite to address their application speed and scale challenges. The Call for Speakers welcomes seasoned Apache Ignite professionals who would like to share their Apache Ignite experiences related to use cases, implementation best practices, architectural design, Ignite-in-production environments, and how Ignite has helped them address application and business challenges.

"As Apache Ignite evolves to keep pace with the rapidly changing data analytics industry, users need to understand how best to take advantage of Ignite to implement various use cases, from simply accelerating data analytics at scale to implementing a unified real-time data platform," said Lalit Ahuja, CTO of GridGain. "The free virtual Ignite Summit is now a hugely popular event, where attendees can learn the basics, or take their advanced understanding to the next level. If you're an experienced Ignite developer with an interesting story to tell, we hope you'll consider sharing it with the enthusiastic Ignite community."

Attendees at Ignite Summit 2024 will discover and learn about:



Real-world case studies

Field-proven best practices

Ignite architecture nuts and bolts

Integrating Apache Ignite with other technologies

The use of Apache Ignite in the cloud Apache Ignite troubleshooting

The virtual Ignite Summit also offers peer-to-peer learning opportunities for both new users and experts.

Previous Ignite Summits featured speakers from CERN, Expedia, GridGain, HPE, IBM, Optiva, M&T Bank, iFood, JP Morgan Chase, Motorola and more. More than 1,380 attendees from around the world joined talks and participated in discussions on a wide range of topics around modern data architectures and leading industry use cases. Recordings from previous Ignite Summits are available on GridGain's YouTube channel .

Event Summary

What: Free Virtual Ignite Summit 2024

When: June 11, 2024

Where: Online

Become a Speaker: Call for Speakers

The Ignite Summit is organized by GridGain Systems, and The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) as a community sponsor.

About Apache Ignite

Apache Ignite is an open-source distributed database for high-performance computing with in-memory speed that can be used as a distributed cache, an in-memory data grid, or a database for hybrid transactional/analytical processing. Ignite delivers unprecedented speed, massive scalability, and real-time data access for both legacy and greenfield applications. Apache Ignite is used by thousands of leading companies, including American Airlines, Apple, Banco do Brasil, Bloomberg, Dreamworks, Dutch Railways, Expedia, IBM, Microsoft, PayPal, nference, and UPS. For more information, visit apache.

About GridGain

GridGain is a unified real-time data platform. It enables a simplified and optimized data architecture for enterprises that require extreme speed, massive scale, and high availability from their data ecosystem. GridGain's distributed memory-first architecture and colocated compute deliver data processing and analytics at millisecond latencies, with configurable disk-based persistence for added durability. Horizontally scalable clusters can be deployed both on-premises and natively in public or private clouds, empowering companies to handle even the most demanding workloads in multi, hybrid, and inter-cloud environments.

In 2014, GridGain donated the original Ignite code to The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), which provides software for the public good with support from more than 70 sponsors. GridGain is a Bronze Sponsor of the ASF, and several members of the GridGain team are active contributors to the Apache Ignite open-source project. To learn more, please visit .

