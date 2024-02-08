Mass Grave Found In Asgaran Settlement Of Khojaly District

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
A mass grave has been discovered in the Asgaran settlement of
the Khojaly district. At least 8 human remains were found in a
grave discovered near Askeran fortress, Azernews reports.
It is worth recalling that, after the liberation of Garabagh and
adjacent regions, several mass graves have been found so far.
Taking into account the fact that 3,890 Azerbaijani citizens went
missing during the first Garabagh War, it is expected that the
number of mass graves will increase.
The Azerbaijani State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages,
and Missing Citizens notes that of the missing people, 71 were
children, 267 were women, and 326 were elderly people. Armenia
refuses to provide information to Azerbaijan about the mass graves
of Azerbaijanis from the first Garabagh war.
MENAFN08022024000195011045ID1107827680
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.