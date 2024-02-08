Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Classic 'Bawarchi' To Be Remade By Anushree Mehta

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Filmmaker Anushree Mehta, who made her directorial debut with the Radhika Apte-starrer 'Mrs Undercover' last year, has now come on board to direct the Hindi remake of the much loved 1972 classic 'Bawarchi', originally helmed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

The adaptation of the Hrishikesh Mukherjee feature will be the first movie out of the three-film collaboration between Jaadugar Films and Sameer Raj Sippy Productions. They will also remake timeless classics like Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan starrer Mili (1975) and Gulzar's iconic 1972 drama 'Koshish;.

Mehta described directing the Bawarchi adaptation as a "kaleidoscopic combination" of being excited, honoured, humbled coupled with the awareness of shouldering a "massive responsibility."

"When my business partner Abir Sengupta (Jaadugar Films), Sameer Raj Sippy and I decided to join hands to produce these three iconic films, we were clear that we would leave no stone unturned in remaking them with utmost love and respect. During our discussion on Bawarchi, Abir and Sameer were of the opinion that I should be writing and directing the remake.

"They were convinced that I would be able to tell the story in a manner which would make them proud. We were in sync with our vision and I whole-heartedly agreed to come board as the writer-director," the filmmaker stated.

The family comedy drama featured an ensemble led by actors Rajesh Khanna, Jaya Bachchan and Asrani among others. 'Bawarchi' was a remake of Rabi Ghosh-starrer 1966 Bengali film 'Galpo Holeo Satti' by Tapan Sinha.

Mehta ensured that the adaptation would echo her "confidence, honesty and sensitivity."

"The idea of retelling a film is to adapt it according to the current times and make it more relatable to the world we live in today-while keeping the soul and purpose of the original intact.

“Since Bawarchi itself was a remake of a Bengali film, Hrishida in his time recreated it and made it relatable to that era.

"My attempt is going to be with a similar intention, to retell the classic story of Bawarchi in a way that the family audiences of all age groups can watch and enjoy the movie together. I'm aiming to create a wholesome, unforgettable family experience," she added.

The film will go on floors in 2024. Casting of the film is underway, with makers looking to lock an A list star.

