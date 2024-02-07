Aarna Networks Announces A Production Ready Private 5G Solution With Druid Software And Airspan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Aarna Networks announced a private 5G solution in collaboration with Airspan and Druid.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The solution features an easy to use single pane of glass to enable managed service providers (MSP), vertically specialized system integrators (SI), and multi-site enterprises to deploy and operate a large number of Private 5G networks.Aarna Networks today announced a production-ready private 5G solution along with Airspan Networks, Inc. and Druid Software that is optimized for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), vertically specialized system integrators (SI), and multi-site enterprises worldwide. The solution is designed to address the growing demand for enterprise network connectivity beyond the capacity of legacy networks, such as WiFi or cabled. The technology is optimized for multi-site organizations that need to manage a large number of private 5G networks and edge sites, all managed from a single pane of glass.Private 5G-based networks are being adopted by enterprises in verticals such as manufacturing, healthcare, education, logistics, energy, retail, agriculture, and construction to improve mobility, coverage, latency, scalability, security, and reliability. The collaboration between Aarna Networks (orchestration and management), Airspan Networks (5G RAN), and Druid Software (5G Core) is a multi-vendor partnership to bring a fully disaggregated solution to the market. The packaged offering includes Aarna Networks Multi Cluster Orchestration Platform (AMCOP) , an open-source management and orchestration platform for edge environments and private 5G.The solution includes the following components:1. Aarna Networks Multi Cluster Orchestration Platform (AMCOP): An open source orchestration, lifecycle management, monitoring, and real-time policy driven closed loop automation platform for edge and private 5G services.2. Airspan RAN: Our 5G Stand Alone (SA) radios excel both indoors and outdoors, operating seamlessly across sub-6GHz bands. With a focus on small form factor, energy efficiency and strict adherence to 3GPP standards, our radios are tailored for private networks. Airspan Control Platform (ACP) software platform seamlessly integrates with AMCOP, ensuring a hassle-free experience in network management, akin to managing a WiFi network.3. Druid's RaemisTM core network platform: a mature 3GPP-compliant 4G/5G platform that harnesses 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G and Wi-Fi radios from any vendor to streamline the implementation of standalone networks. It is designed for mission and business critical communications ensuring high-quality of service including capabilities for prioritisation and network slicing. In addition, RaemisTM scales up as easily as it scales down, enabling the set-up of small or very large private networks, and it can be deployed on edge hardware devices or in high-dependency cloud-native environments. Built on REST API, RaemisTM facilitates seamless integration with critical enterprise applications and simplifies private network management via an intuitive user-friendly dashboard.AARNA NETWORKS“We're finally starting to see Private 5G networks emerge as the superior choice for a variety of industry use cases. We're thrilled to partner with industry leaders like Airspan and Druid which enables us to offer a comprehensive solution built for superior functionality and ease-of-use. This joint solution is very unique for MSPs, vertically specialized SIs, and multi-site enterprises in that it can scale to a very large number of networks.” – Amar Kapadia, CEO & Co-Founder, Aarna NetworksAIRSPAN"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Aarna Networks, addressing the rising demand for enterprise connectivity beyond conventional networks. In collaboration with 5G Core Vendor Druid Software, we're streamlining the deployment and management of private 5G networks and edge sites, offering organizations a unified and simplified network orchestration experience.", said Abel Mayal, SVP of Technology and Marketing at Airspan.Druid Software QUOTE:"We are seeing strong interest in the Aarna Networks Private 5G Solution, its user-friendly interface empowering MSPs, specialized SIs, and enterprises to seamlessly deploy and manage numerous Private 5G networks. With our commitment to a multi-vendor approach, we believe the synergy between Aarna, Airspan and Druid will help our customers to experience a trully transformational potential of 5G technology," commented Tadhg Kenny, President of Strategic Partnerships at Druid Software on the announcement.The teams from Aarna, Airspan, and Druid will be at Mobile World Congress 2024, February 26-29 in Barcelona, Spain. Use ... to set up a meeting.ABOUT AARNA NETWORKSAarna Networks solves enterprise edge and private 5G management complexity through zero-touch edge orchestration at scale. We're on a mission to help enterprises and network operators unlock previously unimagined new services, drastically slash operational costs, and improve time to market. Aarna's software and SaaS solutions leverage open source, cloud native, and DevOps methodologies to provide zero-touch edge and 5G service orchestration and management services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in San Jose, CA and Bengaluru, India. Please visit us at .Media Contact:Priya Chakaborty...ABOUT AIRSPANAirspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO) is a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions that provide interoperability with other vendors. As a result of innovative technology and significant R&D investments to build and expand 5G solutions, Airspan believes it is well-positioned with 5G indoor and outdoor, Open RAN, private networks for enterprise customers and industrial use applications, fixed wireless access (FWA), Air-To-Ground and CBRS solutions to help mobile network operators of all sizes deploy their networks of the future, today. With over one million cells shipped to 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Airspan has global scale. For more information, visit .Media Contact:...Investor Relations Contact:Brett Scheiner+1 561-893-8660...ABOUT Druid SoftwareDruid Software, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Ireland, is the industry-leader in private cellular network technology, and provides an enterprise-grade core network platform to advance connectivity and enable simplified private network management.Customers & partners globally use Druid's RaemisTM to connect applications, devices and radios benefiting from enhanced security, performance, and cost-efficiency.RaemisTM platform is a mature 3GPP compliant 5G & 4G core network designed specifically for business and mission-critical use across all industries.Druid's technology enables solutions in different areas including enterprise communications, IoT, mobile edge computing, public safety and more. For more information, please visit .Media Contact:Tadhg Kenny...

