Egypt To Form Committee To Review Restoration Project Of Giza Pyramid

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said on
Saturday it will establish an international scientific committee to
review the architectural restoration project of the Pyramid of
Menkaure at Giza Plateau, Azernews reports citing
Xinhua .
Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa ordered formation
of the committee that will be chaired by renowned archaeologist and
former Egyptian Minister of Antiquities Zahi Hawass, the ministry
said in a statement.
"The committee includes several distinguished experts in
engineering and archaeology, especially those specializing in
pyramids from Egypt, the United States, the Czech Republic, and
Germany," it noted.
After the SCA announced on Jan. 25 a three-year
Egyptian-Japanese joint project to restore the granite cladding of
4,500-year-old Pyramid of Menkaure, some Egyptian archeologists and
experts expressed their concerns that the project might ruin the
originality, identity, and historical value of the pyramid.
According to the ministry statement, the committee will prepare
a detailed report on its findings after completing the project
review. "A decision will be made on whether to proceed with the
project or not," it noted.
"The committee will submit this report for the approval of the
minister of tourism and antiquities before commencing any work
related to the project at the Pyramid of Menkaure and its
surrounding area on the ground," it added.
SCA Secretary-General Mostafa Waziri posted a video on Jan. 25
at the pyramid, announcing the project which he referred to as "The
Project of the Century" and "Egypt's Gift to the World."
The project will be carried out over at least three years by an
Egyptian-Japanese mission, he explained in the video.
"The project will be done in three stages. The first is to study
the blocks, the second includes laser scanning and cadastral
surveying, and finally we will start reinstalling the outer
covering of the pyramid," Waziri said in the video, noting that
Menkaure is the only one of Egypt's nearly 124 pyramids whose outer
cladding was made of granite.
