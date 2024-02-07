(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Hamad International Airport achieves ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health & Safety Management System Certification by BSI







Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Company for Airports Operation and Management (MATAR) received the ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health & Safety Management System Certification for Hamad International Airport. The certification was awarded by the BSI (British Standards Institution).

To obtain the recognition, Hamad International Airport underwent a rigorous in-depth assessment which analysed the airport's health and safety processes and procedures, leadership commitment, risk management, and controls in place.

Commenting on the certification, Michael McMillan, Senior Vice President Facilities Management at Hamad International Airport, said:“At Hamad International Airport, implementing health and safety best practices is embedded in our daily operations. We have focused on creating collaboration and trust within our employees and stakeholders. We consistently review and improve our processes as the airport continues to grow, ensuring health and safety is the foundation of operational excellence and an unparalleled passenger experience.”

Theuns Kotze, Managing Director, Assurance IMETA at BSI said:“BSI would like to congratulate the team at Hamad International Airport on their Occupational Health and Safety Management System Certification. This demonstrates the airport's commitment to prioritizing employees' health and well-being, to build a culture of care and accelerate towards a more sustainable world.”

Since commencing operations in 2014, Hamad International Airport established health and safety initiatives that would mitigate risks and improve operational performance. With a Zero Accident and Zero Harm culture, the airport has adopted a robust system of work, to ensure a work culture that supports employees and partners, showcases leadership commitment and enhances passengers' journeys through the airport.

The ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health & Safety Management System Certification is an additional certification the airport has achieved from BSI, with the airport obtaining the ISO 55001-2014 Asset Management System, ISO 22301:2019 Business Continuity Management Systems and ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management, further solidifying the airport's reputation as a global leader in the aviation industry.