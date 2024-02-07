Anniversary Of Azerbaijan's National Hero's Birth Is Honored

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Commemoration ceremonies were held on the anniversary of the birth of Azerbaijan's national hero, Mubariz Ibrahimov, who died for the defence of our lands, Azernews reports.

Representatives of the Ministry of Defence, Bilasuvar district executive power, Bilasuvar Educational Complex named after Mubariz Ibrahimov, and the public, teachers, and students' staff, as well as other guests, took part in the ceremonies.

The servicemen visited the grave of our hero, laid flowers on it, and honoured his memory.

At the memorial ceremony, a minute of silence honoured the memory of the national leader of our nation, Heydar Aliyev, and those who died for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was sung.

Speakers talked of examples of courage and bravery shown by M. Ibrahimimov and how the Azerbaijani hero made a step that will serve as an example for youth, sacrificing his life on the way to the Motherland. It was especially noted that the courage shown by M. Ibrahimimov was highly appreciated by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev.

Our servicemen also visited the house of our sheikh in Bilasuvar district, where he was born and grew up.

Family members of the National Hero shared memories of M. Ibrahimimov and expressed gratitude to Commander-in-Chief Muzaffar and the leadership of the Defence Ministry for the attention and care shown to the martyrs.

As part of the celebrations dedicated to the birthday of the National Hero, poems were sung, and soloists of the Hazi Aslanov Army Ideological and Cultural Center presented patriotic music to the participants of the event.

