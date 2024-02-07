Anniversary Of Azerbaijan's National Hero's Birth Is Honored

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Commemoration ceremonies were held on the anniversary of the
birth of Azerbaijan's national hero, Mubariz Ibrahimov, who died
for the defence of our lands, Azernews reports.
Representatives of the Ministry of Defence, Bilasuvar district
executive power, Bilasuvar Educational Complex named after Mubariz
Ibrahimov, and the public, teachers, and students' staff, as well
as other guests, took part in the ceremonies.
The servicemen visited the grave of our hero, laid flowers on
it, and honoured his memory.
At the memorial ceremony, a minute of silence honoured the
memory of the national leader of our nation, Heydar Aliyev, and
those who died for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The
National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was sung.
Speakers talked of examples of courage and bravery shown by M.
Ibrahimimov and how the Azerbaijani hero made a step that will
serve as an example for youth, sacrificing his life on the way to
the Motherland. It was especially noted that the courage shown by
M. Ibrahimimov was highly appreciated by the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,
Ilham Aliyev.
Our servicemen also visited the house of our sheikh in Bilasuvar
district, where he was born and grew up.
Family members of the National Hero shared memories of M.
Ibrahimimov and expressed gratitude to Commander-in-Chief Muzaffar
and the leadership of the Defence Ministry for the attention and
care shown to the martyrs.
As part of the celebrations dedicated to the birthday of the
National Hero, poems were sung, and soloists of the Hazi Aslanov
Army Ideological and Cultural Center presented patriotic music to
the participants of the event.
MENAFN07022024000195011045ID1107821779
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.