Inventory Tank Gauging System Market Expected To Reach $ 869.2 Million By 2032 | IMARC Group

Inventory Tank Gauging System Market Report 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global inventory tank gauging system market size reached US$ 662.7 Million in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's report titled "Inventory Tank Gauging System Market Report by Type (Point Level Instruments, Continuous Level Instruments), Technology (Electronic ITG, Mechanical ITG), Application (Aviation, Defense, Oil and Gas, and Others), and Region 2024-2032". The global inventory tank gauging system market size reached US$ 662.7 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 869.2 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Inventory Tank Gauging System Industry:

Technological Advancements:

The rising integration of advanced technologies, such as internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and real-time data analytics, in tank gauging systems is bolstering the market growth. These technologies enable remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and efficient inventory management, leading to enhanced operational efficiency and cost savings for industries. Additionally, advanced tank gauging systems offer real-time data access, accurate inventory control, and trend analysis, which are essential for effective decision-making. This technological integration not only improves the accuracy and reliability of the systems but also aligns with the growing trend of automation and data-driven operations in various industries, including oil and gas, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.

Increasing Focus on Operational Efficiency and Cost Reduction:

Industries are constantly seeking ways to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs. Inventory tank gauging systems play a vital role in achieving optimizing inventory management, reducing the risk of product shortage or overstock, and minimizing unnecessary operational expenses related to storage by providing accurate and timely information on tank contents. The use of these systems also reduces the workforce needed for manual gauging, thus cutting down on labor costs and human error. The efficiency gains and cost reductions associated with advanced tank gauging systems are making them attractive to industries that rely on large-scale liquid storage.

Rising Demand for Automated and Integrated Solutions:

The increasing shift towards automation in industrial operations is propelling the market growth. Automated tank gauging systems facilitate real-time monitoring and reporting, which are essential for efficient operation and regulatory compliance. Additionally, there is an increase in the demand for tank gauging systems that can be integrated with broader industrial control systems. This integration allows for more comprehensive monitoring and management of industrial operations, enhancing safety, reliability, and efficiency. As industries continue to embrace digital transformation and integrate various aspects of their operations, the demand for automated and integrated tank gauging solutions is expected to grow.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Inventory Tank Gauging System Industry:

Cameron Forecourt (TSG Fleet)

Emerson Electric Co.

Franklin Fueling Systems LLC (Franklin Electric Co. Inc.)

Honeywell International Inc.

L&J Technologies Ltd.

Motherwell Tank Gauging Limited

MTS Systems Corporation, Schneider Electric

Tokyo Keiso Co. Ltd

Varec Inc. (Science Applications International Corporation)

Inventory Tank Gauging System Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:

Point Level Instruments

Continuous Level Instruments

Point level instruments exhibit a clear dominance in the market due to their high accuracy, reliability, and ease of installation in diverse storage conditions.

By Technology:

Electronic ITG

Mechanical ITG

Electronic ITG represents the largest segment as it offers precision, efficiency in real-time monitoring, and compatibility with advanced digital systems.

By Application:

Aviation

Defense

Oil and Gas

Others

Based on the application, the market has been segregated into aviation, defense, oil and gas, and other sectors.

Regional Insights:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific dominates the market, owing to the growing industrial activities, increasing demand for storage solutions in sectors like oil and gas, and rising investments in infrastructure development.

Global Inventory Tank Gauging System Market Trends:

The rising adoption of wireless technology in tank gauging systems is bolstering the market growth. Wireless tank gauging offers numerous advantages, including reduced installation costs, increased safety, and enhanced flexibility in system design and deployment. This technology allows for easier integration with existing systems and provides greater scalability to meet changing needs. It enables seamless data transmission even in remote or difficult-to-access locations, ensuring continuous monitoring and real-time data availability. As wireless technology continues to advance, its incorporation into tank gauging systems is expected to grow, offering a more cost-effective and efficient solution for inventory management.

