Kashmir Cricket Bat Makers Sue Shark Tank India, Tramboo Sports Over 'False Claim'

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 7 (IANS) The Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association of Kashmir (CBMAK) has sued Sony Entertainment Television, Shark Tank India and Tramboo Sports for alleged business loss and mental agony.

Fawazul Kabir of the CBMAK told reporters that during an episode of Shark Tank India, aired on January 30 on Sony Entertainment Television, Tramboo Sports presented itself as the manufacturer of cricket bats which were obtained from local maker Alfa Sports & Company.

Kabir said that through a legal notice sent to Shark Tank India, Sony Entertainment Television and Tramboo Sports, Alfa Sports & Company has sought Rs 500 crore as damages for mental agony and business loss.

Alfa Sports & Company has claimed that the cricket bats claimed to have been solely manufactured by Tramboo Sports were bought from it.

"It is a clear breach of vendor relationship and contract agreement," Kabir said.

Local cricket bat manufacturers also question the authenticity of Tramboo Sports' technology claims, pointing out that the technologies touted as unique by Tramboo Sports were actually part of the J&K government's initiative to elevate the quality of Kashmir willow cricket bats.

"Around 400 manufacturing units across Kashmir contribute to the industry, which is supported by government-backed willow technology and storage facilities," Kabir said.

Defending itself, Tramboo Sports clarified that its operations are based on contract manufacturing and that it did not claim exclusive manufacturing rights.

