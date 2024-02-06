Why IAF Is Fuming Over Hrithik-Deepika Kissing In 'Fighter'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has sparked controversy after receiving a legal notice over a kissing scene involving the lead actors.

Filed by Wg Cdr Saumya Deep Das, the notice says that 'IAF uniform is not merely a piece of clothing, it is a powerful symbol of unwavering commitment to duty".

Let us take a look at reasons why the IAF is miffed with the kissing scene.

"By utilizing this sacred symbol for a scene promoting personal romantic entanglements, the film devalues the profound sacrifices made by countless officers"

"The scene normalies inappropriate behaviour in uniform."



"The scene sets a dangerous precedent that undermines the moral and ethical standards expected from those entrusted with safeguarding our borders."

"Kissing in uniform, on a runway which comes under the purview of a technical area, while portrayed as romantic, is considered grossly inappropriate"

"The kissing scene contradicts the high standards of discipline and decorum expected from them."