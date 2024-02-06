               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister And Czech Top-Ranking Official View Bilateral Ties (PHOTO)


2/6/2024 8:36:59 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met today with Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Marketa Pekarova Adamova, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The meeting emphasized the importance of mutual visits, ongoing political dialogue between the two countries, inter-parliamentary cooperation, and the existence of prospects for bilateral economic relations, particularly in the fields of energy, green economy, tourism, agriculture, education, mutual investments, and other areas.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed about Azerbaijan's environmental policies, the transition to renewable energy sources, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), and our country's international commitments in this field.

At the same time, it was underlined that the Middle Corridor is one of the most important international transport routes to Europe via the South Caucasus and Central Asia, highlighting Azerbaijan's transport capabilities and potential for expansion.

Will be updated





MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816795

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search