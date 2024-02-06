Azerbaijani Foreign Minister And Czech Top-Ranking Official View Bilateral Ties (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Foreign Minister
of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met today with Chairman of the
Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Marketa
Pekarova Adamova, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign
Ministry.
The meeting emphasized the importance of mutual visits, ongoing
political dialogue between the two countries, inter-parliamentary
cooperation, and the existence of prospects for bilateral economic
relations, particularly in the fields of energy, green economy,
tourism, agriculture, education, mutual investments, and other
areas.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed about Azerbaijan's
environmental policies, the transition to renewable energy sources,
the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United
Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), and our
country's international commitments in this field.
At the same time, it was underlined that the Middle Corridor is
one of the most important international transport routes to Europe
via the South Caucasus and Central Asia, highlighting Azerbaijan's
transport capabilities and potential for expansion.
Will be updated
