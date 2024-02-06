Area Of Territory Allocated For Baku International Sea Trade Port Shrinks To 369.26 Hectares - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. President Ilham
Aliyev has signed a decree on amendments to the decree of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 1121 of March 18, 2015
"On Establishment of Baku International Sea Trade Port Closed
Joint-Stock Company", Trend reports.
According to the decree, previously allocated 400 hectares for
the construction of a new complex of the International Sea Trade
Port in the Alat settlement of Garadagh district of Baku city were
reduced to 369.26 hectares.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816794
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.