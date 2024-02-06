Area Of Territory Allocated For Baku International Sea Trade Port Shrinks To 369.26 Hectares - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amendments to the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 1121 of March 18, 2015 "On Establishment of Baku International Sea Trade Port Closed Joint-Stock Company", Trend reports.

According to the decree, previously allocated 400 hectares for the construction of a new complex of the International Sea Trade Port in the Alat settlement of Garadagh district of Baku city were reduced to 369.26 hectares.

