Kyrgyzstan, IFC Discuss Co-Op In Key Projects


2/6/2024 8:31:56 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 6. Kyrgyzstan and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) discussed collaboration on significant projects crucial for the country's development, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, the issue was discussed during the meeting of Minister Daniyar Amangeldiev with a delegation from the IFC headed by the IFC's Regional Project Manager, Michael Opagi.

Amangeldiev stated that Kyrgyzstan is developing effective procedures for collaborating with international development partners and investors, emphasizing the necessity of rewarding private sector growth.

The minister also described the tasks and policies of Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers aimed at improving the investment climate, expanding the banking sector, and boosting renewable energy projects. Hydroelectric power, transportation and logistics, agribusiness, mining, and tourism are among the top priority industries.

According to Amangeldiev, development funds are being developed to improve investor contacts and strengthen economic cooperation among different countries. The minister indicated a strong desire to strengthen collaboration with the IFC in support of investment initiatives and private sector development.

Amangeldiev stressed the importance of collaborative efforts in renewable energy projects. He also emphasized the significance of projects supporting micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and providing accessible preferential financing in the national currency.

In turn, IFC representatives affirmed their readiness for collaboration and expressed support for Kyrgyzstan's efforts in implementing priority projects.

