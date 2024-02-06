Kyrgyzstan, IFC Discuss Co-Op In Key Projects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 6. Kyrgyzstan and
the International Finance Corporation (IFC) discussed collaboration
on significant projects crucial for the country's development,
Trend reports.
According to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan,
the issue was discussed during the meeting of Minister Daniyar
Amangeldiev with a delegation from the IFC headed by the IFC's
Regional Project Manager, Michael Opagi.
Amangeldiev stated that Kyrgyzstan is developing effective
procedures for collaborating with international development
partners and investors, emphasizing the necessity of rewarding
private sector growth.
The minister also described the tasks and policies of
Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers aimed at improving the investment
climate, expanding the banking sector, and boosting renewable
energy projects. Hydroelectric power, transportation and logistics,
agribusiness, mining, and tourism are among the top priority
industries.
According to Amangeldiev, development funds are being developed
to improve investor contacts and strengthen economic cooperation
among different countries. The minister indicated a strong desire
to strengthen collaboration with the IFC in support of investment
initiatives and private sector development.
Amangeldiev stressed the importance of collaborative efforts in
renewable energy projects. He also emphasized the significance of
projects supporting micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises
(MSMEs) and providing accessible preferential financing in the
national currency.
In turn, IFC representatives affirmed their readiness for
collaboration and expressed support for Kyrgyzstan's efforts in
implementing priority projects.
