Invitation To Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology And, Knowledge Graphs

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

London, United Kingdom Feb 6, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Henry Stewart is proud to announce the launch of Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology and Knowledge Graphs, the event will be taking place on 27 June 2024 at the etc 155 Bishopsgate in London. The event will be co-located with DAM Europe 2024.

This is a must attend event for all Information Professionals, Data Managers, Knowledge Graph Organisers and Architects, Data Architects, Taxonomists, Ontologists, Metadata professionals, Linked Data Specialists and DAM Managers wanting to learn more.

Interested parties can register their place using the early bird discount at:

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and network with fellow practitioners and hear from leading experts from multiple sectors who will share the challenges they encountered, the solutions they deployed and what they believe the future has in store.

To learn more about the event, speakers, and agenda visit:

Unlock unprecedented opportunities at Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs:

Exclusive Networking: Connect with a diverse array of professionals and decision-makers-over 100 individuals-with exclusive networking opportunities designed to foster meaningful collaborations.

Insights from Industry Leaders: Hear from over 20 expert speakers, representing the pinnacle of Europe's leading organizations. Gain invaluable insights and perspectives that span various sectors.

Stay at the Forefront of Development: Stay ahead of the curve by staying updated with sessions covering including taxonomy, ontology, and knowledge graph development.

Explore Cutting-edge Solutions: Visit sponsors and exhibitors who will be unveiling the latest innovations and technology.

Stay Informed with the Latest Research: Discover the latest findings and research propelling the advancement of semantic data. Stay abreast of emerging trends and breakthroughs in this rapidly evolving field.

The conference serves as a hub for knowledge exchange, community building and professional development in the rapidly evolving field of semantic data and related technologies.

Sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities are available; please contact Rebecca Chamberlain at ...

For media queries, please contact Simi Dhillon-Sapal, Marketing Consultant, at ...

Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs

27 June 2024

etc 155 Bishopsgate

London, UK

#SemanticDataLDN #SemanticData2024

About Henry Stewart Events:

Henry Stewart Events (HSE) provides worldwide state of the art, face to face events and webinars in the Digital Asset Management (DAM) and Creative Operations spaces. HSE brings together DAM and Creative Operations practitioners from a wide range of organizations – from media and entertainment, CPG, agencies and non-profits to healthcare, education and government. The events are held in New York, London, Chicago and Los Angeles and include a detailed conference program packed with case studies, workshops, peer-to-peer roundtable discussions and tutorials plus an exhibition of leading solution providers in the DAM and Creative Operations arena. Topics are geared to both experienced professionals and those newer to the field.

To find out more, visit