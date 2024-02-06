Lulu Hypermarket Unveils 'Let's Eatalian Festival'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lulu Hypermarket, in an exciting collaboration with the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), has unveiled the second promotional moment of the 'Let's Eatalian Festival.'

Themed as 'Let's Eatalian - Authentically Italian Products Promotion in Qatar 2023-2024,' this event marks the culmination of a strategic partnership between Lulu Hypermarket and ITA Doha Office, formalising a collaborative relationship set to thrive throughout 2023-2024.

The inauguration of the 'Let's Eatalian Festival' took place at the Lulu Hypermarket Pearl Qatar branch, led by Trade Analyst at ITA Doha Angelo Lo Piccolo. The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of representatives from both Lulu Hypermarket and ITA.

The main goals of this vibrant partnership include elevating awareness, fostering a deep comprehension of Italian products among the community, and strengthening the representation of Italian suppliers in Lulu Hypermarket outlets throughout Qatar.

“Through our collaboration with Lulu Hypermarket, ITA aims to enhance the awareness and understanding of authentic Italian products among the Qatari audience. This event marks the beginning of a fruitful partnership that will contribute to the growth of Made in Italy products in Qatar”, said Trade Analyst at the Italian Trade Agency Lo Piccolo.

This promotional campaign showcases an extensive range of products, including dry groceries, canned vegetables, pasta, rice, cheese and dairy products, biscuits, coffee, olive oil, fresh fruits and vegetables, chocolate, sauces, spices, and condiments, among others.

Lulu Group's commitment to promoting Italian products is further underscored by its world-class sourcing, food processing, and export hub in Italy-Milan, which opened last year. This business hub is making significant contributions to the growth of Italian food exports to Qatar.