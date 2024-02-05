Advent Education Introduces Revolutionary Initiative: Student Voice Matters #SVM2024, Transforming Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Advent Education in Eastern India is set to revolutionize student engagement with the launch of Student Voice Matters #SVM2024.

KOLKALTA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Advent Education, a trailblazing overseas educational consultant in Eastern India, is set to redefine the narrative of student engagement with the launch of Student Voice Matters #SVM2024. The groundbreaking initiative will be unveiled on February 12, 2024, at Hotel Sonnet in Kolkata, marking the beginning of a series of events that will shape the future of education, particularly in the domains of Artificial Intelligence and EdTech.In the digital age, students face an overwhelming influx of opportunities through social media, leading to a dearth of authentic platforms to address their concerns. Acknowledging this challenge, Advent Education is spearheading #SVM2024, an initiative designed to provide students with a voice that truly matters. Abhishake de Sarkar, one of the founder directors of Advent Education, emphasized the need for a platform that not only listens butalso takes proactive steps for the welfare of students.#SVM2024 is set to be a pioneering event in India, offering students a unique opportunity to engage with education thought leaders. The conclave will feature distinguished international speakers from esteemed institutions such as Webster University. Samrat Ray Chaudhuri, Assistant Vice President of Webster University USA, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Student voices bring authenticity to the conversations around the real values of studying abroad. I am pleased to be a part of this initiative by Advent Education."Anticipation for the event is soaring, with expectations that Advent Education, known for setting benchmarks, will deliver an exceptional experience. Abhishake de Sarkar revealed that #SVM2024 is just the beginning, with plans to traverse six destinations across Pan India after the inaugural event.The initiative will culminate in a grand finale in Dubai in March 2025, providing top student voices with the opportunity to interact with international students and gain cultural knowledge. For media inquiries and additional information, please contact:Mousumi De SarkarAdvent Education Pvt Ltd...9163565349About Advent Education:Advent Education is a renowned overseas educational consultant in Eastern India, dedicated to guiding students toward fulfilling academic opportunities abroad. With over two decades of dominance in the overseas student market, Advent Education continues to set industry benchmarks in providing comprehensive educational solutions.

