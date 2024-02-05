More Than 600 Articles Related To ICT Published On Wikipedia In Azerbaijani Language

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Within the framework of the "WikiTeam for ICT"
project supported by Azercell, more than 600 articles in
Azerbaijani language related to ICT have been added to
Wikipedia.
"Azercell Telecom" LLC, the Azerbaijan Information and
Communication Technologies Industry Association (AICTIA), and the
Innovation and Digital Development Agency have successfully
completed the joint "WikiTeam for ICT" project. Within the
framework of the project that lasted 5 months, over 600 articles in
Azerbaijani language related to ICT were added to the Wikipedia
platform.
In the initial stage of the project, a list of ICT companies
active in Azerbaijan was compiled, and then, based on their
specific activities, detailed information about them was placed on
the Wikipedia platform taking into account relevant categories. In
this direction, categories and lists have been created on Wikipedia
in four languages, including Azerbaijani, Turkish, Russian, and
English.
The main goal of "WikiTeam for ICT" was to establish an
ecosystem that would bring together state and private sector
participants in the ICT field on the Wikipedia platform. The
project played a supportive role in creating useful content in the
current field, especially categorizing articles on Wikipedia, in
order to ensure easy access for investors and companies to
Azerbaijan's ICT ecosystem. Such projects play a crucial role in
ensuring the visibility of Azerbaijan's ICT ecosystem in search and
artificial intelligence systems.
