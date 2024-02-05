AUS kicks off collaborative conference on best teaching and learning practices

(MENAFN- American University Of Sharjah ) Sharjah, UAE., February 5, 2024 – American University of Sharjah (AUS) commenced the first day of the Second Annual Conference on Best Practices in Teaching and Learning on February 5, marking the start of a three-day collaborative venture, with Khalifa University and Amity University Dubai set to host the following days.



With a diverse gathering of over 150 university instructors, researchers in higher education, graduate students, educational advisers and consultants from all over the world, the day presented a multitude of sessions and workshops designed to foster engagement with the latest educational trends and innovations.



"In this dynamic convergence of fresh ideas and visionary methodologies, we envision a future of education that transcends boundaries. Our collaborative journey is designed to equip educators and researchers with the innovative compass needed to navigate this evolving landscape," said Dr. Norita Ahmad, Director of the AUS Center for Innovation in Teaching and Learning (CITL), which organized the day.

Day 1 of the conference featured two keynote speeches and four featured speeches from renowned educators and thought leaders that provided insights into various aspects of educational innovation, from technology integration to pedagogical strategies.

One of the day's highlights was the panel discussion "Innovative Pedagogies for a Changing World," which brought together experts who engaged in a lively debate on emerging trends in education and their implications for future teaching practices.

Allowing attendees to delve into specific areas of interest, the day featured eight parallel sessions offering practical insights and innovative strategies that attendees could apply in their educational setting. The three interactive and hands-on workshops offered throughout the day focused on the application of new tools and methodologies in teaching for educators looking to implement new techniques in their classrooms.

The day also included 10 ignite sessions. These short, impactful presentations sparked conversations and ideas among participants, encouraging them to think creatively about educational challenges.

Moreover, the event showcased a series of poster presentations that provided a visual representation of the latest academic studies and innovations.

The conference is sponsored by The Sheikha Nama Majid Al Qassimi Endowed Chair in Education Across Disciplines at AUS, Jalinga, EBSCO Information Services and Cengage.





