Bihar Floor Test: Stayed Back Due To Work In Constituency, Says Cong MLA

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 5 (IANS) Bihar Congress MLA Sidhartha Saurav on Monday said that he had some work in his constituency and that is why he did not go to Telangana to "save" himself from BJP poaching.

After NDA formed the government in Bihar, the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been asked to prove the majority in the assembly with a floor test on February 11.

To protect their MLAs from BJP poaching, Congress and RJD had taken their MLAs to Hyderabad. However, as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi was also passing through Bihar, Congress was in a fix whether to move their MLAs to Hyderabad.

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav had also advised the Congress leadership to move the MLAs to Hyderabad in wake of the floor test.

Sidhartha Saurav -- the Congress MLA who is representing Bikramganj assembly constituency -- said that the call from top leadership to shift to Hyderabad came only a few days back.

“I received the call from the top leadership and I was asked to go to Hyderabad but I could not go as I had some work going-on in my assembly constituency,” Saurav said.

He said that NDA has complete majority in Bihar Vidhan Sabha as they have 128 MLAs.

“There is no question of breaking any party. Wherever Nitish Kumar goes, he forms the government with full majority,” Saurav said.

--IANS

ajk/dan