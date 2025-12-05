Indian Army Makes History, Summits Unclimbed Mount Kangto In Arunachal

In a landmark achievement and a proud moment for the nation, an Indian Army mountaineering team from Eastern Command has successfully summited Mount Kangto (7,042-metre)--the highest and hitherto unconquered sentinel peak of Arunachal Pradesh--approaching from the challenging Southern route, a release said.

This accomplishment marks the first recorded successful ascent of the formidable Mount Kangto, long regarded as an unclimbed guardian of the Kameng Himalayas, the Army said in the release on Friday.

Commendation for the Mountaineers

The team was formally 'Flagged In' by Lt Gen RC Tiwari, Army Commander, Eastern Command, who commended the mountaineers for their extraordinary courage, professionalism and perseverance.

A Gruelling Expedition

Flagged Off on November 3 from a forward base by the General Officer Commanding, Gajraj Corps, the 18-member team undertook a gruelling expedition across rugged Himalayan terrain, the release said.

"Braving extremely rarefied air, harsh sub-zero conditions, treacherous icy ridgelines, deep crevasses, and near-vertical ice walls, the climbers showcased the hallmark attributes of the Indian Army--unmatched grit, discipline, teamwork and an indomitable spirit," it said.

A Moment of National Pride

The historic ascent stands as a tribute to the majestic Eastern Himalayas and reflects the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of human endurance and operational excellence.

The Army described the ascent as a moment of national pride, stating, "Nothing is impossible for the Indian Army." (ANI)

