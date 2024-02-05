Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Is Projected To Reach USD 97.49 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of +24.61%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030

The latest study released on the global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2029. The Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

The Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market is projected to grow from USD 20.9 Billion in 2023 to USD 97.49 Billion by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.61% from 2024 to 2030.

Key Players in This Report Include:

Cisco Systems, International Business Machine (IBM), Intel, NortonLifeLock (Symantec), Palo Alto Networks, Check Point Software Technologies, Extreme Networks, Netscout Systems, Procera Networks(Sandvine), Viavi Solutions, Allot Communications, Bivio Networks, Cpacket Networks, Enea, Huawei, Extreme Networks, Juniper Networks, NetScout, Allot Communication and other.

Recent Developments:

January 17, 2024 – IBM (NYSE: IBM) Consulting is rolling out IBM Consulting Advantage, an AI services platform designed to support IBM consultants in delivering consistency, repeatability and speed for our clients. It includes a portfolio of proprietary methods, assets and Assistants that leverage technology from IBM and strategic partners. When using aspects of IBM Consulting Advantage in an application design, development and testing client pilot, early adopter teams saw productivity improvements of up to 50%.

December 21, 2023 - Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced the intent to acquire Isovalent, a leader in open source cloud native networking and security, to bolster its secure networking capabilities across public clouds. The acquisition of Isovalent will build on the Cisco Security Cloud vision, an AI-driven, cloud delivered, integrated security platform for organizations of any shape and size.

Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures):

#request-a-sample

The Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market by Product

Standalone

Integrated

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market by Deployment Mode

Standalone

Integrated

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market by End User

BFSI

Government and Defense

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Retail and Ecommerce

Manufacturing

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

The key regions covered in the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market report are North America,

Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers

key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy,

Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia,

Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia,

U.A.E, etc.

North America held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to expand at a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.85% over the forecast period. In practically every industry, including manufacturing, technology, infrastructure, healthcare, life sciences, and communication, North America is the most developed area in the world. Throughout the projected period, North America will hold the largest market share due to a number of driving factors, such as the growing demand for workable networks across the region's industries, the expansion of e-business adoption, the growing threat of cybercrimes and data security, the expansion of compatible device adoption, the region's population's increasing internet penetration, and others. Additionally, e-commerce sites are expanding all throughout the continent of North America. The major e-commerce platforms across the region including Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Home Depot, and Wayfair, amongst others are aiding the growth of the North American Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market.

With the second-largest market share is the deep packet inspection market in Europe. Because technical developments usually take place in this region, if this region embraced the technology early on, it would have the biggest income share among other areas. In addition, the deep packet inspection market in Germany had the most market share, while the deep packet inspection market in the UK was expanding at the quickest rate in the European Union. From 2023 to 2030, the deep packet inspection market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand at the quickest rate. The availability and presence of foreign brands, the challenges they encounter from either fierce or mild competition from local and domestic brands, the effect of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are all taken into account when offering prediction analysis of the country data. Additionally, China's deep packet inspection market held the largest market share, and the Indian deep packet inspection market was the fastest-growing market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Browse Complete Summary and Table of Content:

Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI)

-To showcase the development of the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI)

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

Table of content:

Chapter 1: Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: Global Market Competition by key players

Chapter 4: Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6: Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Forecast

