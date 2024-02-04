New Children's OCD Workbook Gives Desperate Parents Help

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Susan Boaz, President, International OCD FoundationPHOENIX, AZ, USA, February 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 1 out of every 200 kids will suffer from obsessive compulsive disorder. That is roughly the same as those with juvenile diabetes. But unlike juvenile diabetes, it can take up to 17 years to receive an OCD diagnosis. That means most children with OCD will go through their childhood without proper treatment.The average mental health professional is not trained to assess or treat OCD. This gap has led to children being misdiagnosed with anxiety, ADHD and a variety of other mental health conditions. Even when parents get a diagnosis of OCD, finding a qualified pediatric OCD therapist is an uphill battle. Some parents have to forgo professional support.As an Anxiety and OCD child therapist and mom to three kids with anxiety and OCD, Natasha Daniels understands all too well the struggle parents are facing. To fill in the gap and provide sound clinical skills to families, she wrote Crushing OCD Workbook for Kids: 50 Fun Activities to Overcome OCD with CBT and Exposures.Crushing OCD Workbook for Kids: 50 Fun Activities to Overcome OCD with CBT and Exposures is published by Jessica KingsleyISBN: 1839978880Release Date: February 21, 2024Available anywhere where books are sold. To obtain a copy go to:orNatasha Daniels is an anxiety and OCD child therapist and has published five other books including How to Parent your Anxious Toddler, Anxiety Sucks: A Teen Survival Guide, Social Skills Activities for Kids, It's Brave to Be Kind and The Grief Rock. She also hosts the AT Parenting Survival Podcast and has a Youtube channel, Ask the Child Therapist. You can find her work at or on social media @Atparentingsurvival.If you would like more information about Crushing OCD Workbook for Kids, or to schedule an interview with Natasha, please contact her at 480-612-4444 or email her at ....

