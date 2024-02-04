In Photos | Season's First Snowfall In Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar and other plain areas of Kashmir received this winter's first snowfall on Thursday, bringing cheer to the residents.

The snowfall in the plain areas began late Wednesday night and continued till the morning at most places, officials said.

“It started as a mix of rain and snow late last night in Srinagar and other adjoining areas in the plains and by the morning, the valley was covered under a blanket of snow,” they said.

Srinagar received around two inches of snowfall, Anantnag town four inches, Qazigund nine, Pahalgam 10, Pulwama town two, Kulgam town three, Shopian town five, Ganderbal town two, Baramulla town three, Kupwara town four, and Gulmarg 14 inches, the officials said.

The higher reaches received moderate to heavy snowfall, they added.

