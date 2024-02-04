QFFD Signs Pacts With UNDP To Support Sustainable Development

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: As part of the annual UNDP-Qatar Annual High-Level Strategic Dialogue, Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) signed a five-year Partnership Framework Agreement with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for 2024-2028 and renewed its multi-year contribution in support of its core resources.

This is part of the $500m pledge announced in 2018 at Doha Forum to support the core budget of UN agencies.

The agreements reaffirm the longstanding collaboration between QFFD and UNDP, formalised through various agreements and engagements, including the flagship initiative“Accelerator Labs”, co-founded by QFFD.

The Accelerator Labs, composed of 91 hubs set up in 115 countries is the world's largest and fastest learning network on advancing local innovations to yield sustainable development.

With only 15 percent of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on track to be realised by 2030, this agreement marks a renewed shared commitment to accelerating the SDGs through global partnerships, solidarity and adherence to multilateralism.

During the opening remarks of the Dialogue, Director General of QFFD H E Khalifa Al Kuwari said:“At QFFD, we eagerly look forward to strengthening our partnership with UNDP, exploring additional domains for collaboration, joining efforts, and using synergies. Bringing together diverse perspectives and expertise enriches our collective efforts and shared vision of creating a more sustainable and equitable world for all.”

This renewed partnership constitutes a major step in the joint endeavour to advance the Sustainable Development Goals globally, through expanding programmatic cooperation, bringing substantial, positive changes to communities at scale around the globe.

UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner said:“In this era of escalating conflict, deepening climate crisis, and rising poverty and inequality, it is imperative that we strengthen partnerships to prevent further back-sliding and accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

"That is why I am grateful for the Government of Qatar and QFFD's renewed commitment to support UNDP, in particular in the areas of innovation, sustaining peace and development, and a just climate transition. Together, we're setting the pace for meaningful change.”

In order to strengthen the resilience of nations, communities, and individuals in need, QFFD will continue forging strategic partnerships and support development and humanitarian interventions that lead to a better future, give hope, and advance peace and justice globally.