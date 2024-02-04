Labtest Certification Announces NRTL Scope Expansion

(MENAFN- GetNews)

LabTest Certification Inc. is pleased to announce a scope expansion as a Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL) recognized by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to the following additional standards:



UL 48, Electric Signs

UL 508, Electrical Industrial Control Equipment

UL 508A, Industrial Control Panels

UL 61010-1, Electrical Equipment for Measurement, Control, and Laboratory Use; Part 1: General Requirements

UL 62368-1, Audio/Video, Information and Communication Technology Equipment – Part 1: Safety Requirements

UL 8750, Standard for Light Emitting Diode (LED) Equipment for Use in Lighting Products

NFPA 496, Purged and Pressurized Enclosures for Electrical Equipment

UL 1203, Explosion-Proof and Dust-Ignition-Proof Electrical Equipment for Use in Hazardous (Classified) Locations UL 121201, Nonincendive Electrical Equipment for Use in Class I and II, Division 2 and Class III, Divisions 1 and 2 Hazardous (Classified) Locations



This latest scope expansion is in addition to the previous UL 1598, UL 60079-0, UL 60079-1, UL 60079-11, UL 60079-15 standards.

"I am thrilled to announce the successful incorporation of these new standards into our ever-expanding scope of accreditations” says Kavinder Dhillon, President of LabTest Certification Inc.“This milestone not only reflects our commitment to excellence but also positions LabTest as a leading provider in the industry. Our dedicated team has worked diligently to broaden our capabilities, ensuring that we can now offer an even more comprehensive range of services to our valued clients.

LabTest is not just keeping pace with industry demands; we are staying ahead of the curve. By continuously enhancing our scope of accreditation, we are not only meeting current market needs but also anticipating the evolving requirements of our clients. This strategic move reinforces our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions and positions LabTest as the go-to choice for those seeking alternatives to their current Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL).

We are excited about the opportunities this expansion opens up for our clients and are particularly eager to welcome new partners who are looking for a reliable and forward-thinking accreditation provider. LabTest remains steadfast in our commitment to quality, innovation, and client satisfaction , and we look forward to the continued growth and success of our organization in serving the needs of a dynamic market."

To view the full“Grant of Expansion of Recognition” notice please visit:

About LabTest Certification

LabTest Certification Inc. is an accredited Testing, Inspection, and Certification Body, an OSHA-recognized NRTL, a Notified Body (EU), an Approved Body (U.K.), and a member of the IECEx Scheme providing Global product approvals and assisting manufacturers to achieve compliance with intended market regulations. Fast turnaround and cost-effective solutions are LabTest's signatures. Integrity and excellent customer care are what LabTest is known for. LabTest's Scope of Accreditations includes a vast range of in-house, field, and R&D testing capabilities in areas such as Electrical, Hazardous Locations, EMC, Fuel Burning, Plumbing, Marine, Solar, Energy Efficiency, Building Materials, and Environmental Testing. In addition to testing and certification, LabTest Certification also provides Preliminary Design Reviews, Training, Test Witnessing, and Management Systems Services (ISO 9000 series - training, assessment, and certification).

Media Contact

Company Name: LabTest Certification Inc.

Contact Person: Erika Nordio

Email: Send Email

Phone: 604-247-0444

Address: 205-8291 92 St

City: Delta

State: BC V4G 0A4

Country: Canada

Website:

