Popular Tamil Actor Vijay Enters Politics

Tamil cinema's beloved 'Thalapathy' Vijay has officially thrown his hat into the political ring by launching the 'Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam' (victorious Tamil association) party.

The much-anticipated announcement, confirming recent speculations, came as a shock to fans who have long cherished the actor's on-screen charisma.

Breaking the news on Friday, Joseph Vijay revealed that his political foray won't involve the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Instead, he plans to make a significant impact in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election.

The actor's decision is rooted in a vision for a corruption-free, progressive, and secular government. In a heartfelt statement, Vijay expressed his concern about the prevailing political climate, emphasizing the need to bridge divides based on religion and caste while combating widespread corruption.

This venture into politics marks a departure from Vijay's earlier involvement in philanthropy through his fan club,“Vijay Makkal Iyakkam,” which he initiated in 2009. The fan club, dedicated to carrying out charitable activities, supported the AIADMK alliance in the 2011 assembly elections.

In a surprising twist, the organization triumphed in 115 out of 169 contested seats during the local body elections in Tamil Nadu in October 2021.

Equally astonishing is Vijay's decision to bid adieu to his illustrious film career. The actor, known for his blockbuster hits, announced his exit from the world of cinema after completing two upcoming films, 'GOAT' and an untitled project. In a detailed statement, Vijay conveyed the gravity of his commitment to politics, describing it as a sacred calling and not merely a job.

“Politics is not just another job for me. It's a sacred job. I want to involve myself completely. Hence, I will complete one more film that I committed to and become a full-fledged politician. This is how I'd pay my debts to the people of Tamil Nadu,” said Thalapathy Vijay in his statement.

As fans grapple with the news of Thalapathy's political aspirations, the actor's journey from the silver screen to the political stage adds a new chapter to Tamil Nadu's dynamic political landscape. Only time will tell the impact of Vijay's entry into politics and the role his 'Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam' party will play in shaping the state's future. (The Statesman)