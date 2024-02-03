Azerbaijan Gears Up For COP29: A Comprehensive Overview

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan confirmed its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas
emissions by 35% by 2030, increasing this objective to 40% by 2050.
The government of Azerbaijan prioritizes fulfilling the pledges
made under the 2015 Paris Agreement and actively works toward this
goal.
Since 1995, the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations
Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has been convened
every year. The event aims to examine global progress in combating
climate change.
The 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will take place in Azerbaijan
in 2024. The decision was made during the plenary session of COP28
on December 11. Addressing the event, Azerbaijan's Minister of
Ecology and Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev, thanked the
Convention Secretariat and the United Arab Emirates for the
exceptional organizing of COP28.
"The issues we face necessitate collective effort and adherence
to broadly shared goals and ideals. Azerbaijan recognizes the
critical importance of collaborative efforts to combat climate
change," the minister stated.
Following that announcement, Azerbaijan hosted the first meeting
of the Organizing Committee in conjunction with the 29th session of
the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (COP29), the 19th session of the Meeting of the
Parties to the Kyoto Protocol, and the 6th session of the Meeting
of the Parties to the Paris Agreement.
Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Administration of the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Organizing
Committee, opened the meeting by stating that one of Azerbaijan's
national priorities for social and economic development until 2030
is defined as a Country of Clean Environment and Green Growth,
which is our country's base year. In comparison to 1990, he
promised to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent by 2030,
declaring the economic zones of liberated Garabagh and East
Zangezur, and designating the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic a
green energy zone. He further emphasized that Azerbaijan actively
participates in international efforts to protect the environment
and combat global climate change.
Since taking on the position of host, Azerbaijan has addressed
numerous collaboration opportunities as well as preparation
processes with several countries.
As an example, the Davos economic form also provided a venue for
the Azerbaijani government to present its activities as COP29 host
at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
"We reiterated our commitment to COP29's green agenda and global
climate action," said Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy.
During that event, Azerbaijan and the UAE discussed cooperation
under the framework of COP29. On the fringes of the Davos Economic
Forum, the delegation met with Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, the
Minister of Economy of the United Arab Emirates and co-chairman of
the Azerbaijan-UAE Joint Intergovernmental Commission.
"Those include preparations for the 9th session of the
Azerbaijan-UAE Joint Intergovernmental Commission, enhancement of
trade turnover and initiatives for developing business ties,
collaboration within COP29, prospects for joint projects in the
transition to sustainable energy sources," Mikayil Jabbarov,
said.
In terms of private company corporations, the Azerbaijani
delegation met with Eddy Pirard, President and CEO of Japan Tobacco
International, and Ana Veljkovic, Director for International
Affairs of Japan Tobacco International at the event. Their
discussions centered on bilateral cooperation with the corporation.
Furthermore, they addressed the future activities within the
framework of COP29 that will be hosted by Azerbaijan, as well as
the attraction of the private sector to the activity of COP29.
Minister also met with Sergio Mujica, Secretary-General of the
International Organization for Standardization (IOS). Their
conversations focused on the application of standards to give
effective answers to global concerns, as well as actions to promote
a high-quality ecological environment in our country. They
discussed cooperation within the COP29, which will be hosted in
Azerbaijan, as well as engagement with partner organizations to
establish a robust program for the worldwide standards
community.
Furthermore, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and
Deputy Foreign Minister of Germany, Special Envoy for International
Climate Affairs Jennifer Morgan addressed activities related to the
next COP29 in Baku, as well as discussion on the green energy
transition.
The building of solar and wind power plants in Azerbaijan would
increase the country's total electricity generation from renewable
energy sources. This generation can be delivered to Europe via a
unique energy corridor developed in conjunction with four
countries, according to the information provided by the ministry.
The parties discussed the energy sector's responsibility in
reducing climate change and complying with international
accords.
"We're eager to engage with the president and look forward to
doing so. We are excited to collaborate with Azerbaijan on the 15th
Petersberg Climate Dialogue, which will be hosted in Germany. We
will do everything we can to make this meeting a success. We will
do everything we can to ensure that this COP builds on the last one
and maintains the momentum," said Jennifer Morgan.
Azerbaijan's effective collaboration with the EBRD highlights
the country's commitment to expanding its relationship with the
bank. Azerbaijan's cooperation initiatives with the EBRD help to
expedite the adoption of advanced methods, contemporary technology,
and innovations for the country's long-term growth.
Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, met with
Harry Boyd-Carpenter, Managing Director of Climate Strategy and
Delivery at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
(EBRD). The economy minister stated that Azerbaijan's hosting of
the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) provides momentum
for the expansion of cooperation with the EBRD in the field of
global climate strategy.
Members of the EBRD delegation expressed an interest in
maintaining their beneficial relationship with Azerbaijan. They
also expressed the EBRD's support for green energy transition
initiatives and expanded usage of renewable energy sources in
Azerbaijan. The meeting also covered the preparations for
Azerbaijan's hosting of the COP29 Conference, as well as the
establishment of dialogue with international organizations and the
implementation of appropriate energy efficiency rules.
IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong visited Baku and
emphasized that one critical aspect of the IPU-Azerbaijan
collaboration is the battle against climate change.
"We have difficulties with climate change. This year, Azerbaijan
has been chosen to host COP 29. It is a significant duty, and I
applaud Azerbaijan for hosting that meeting. And, as with every
major global process, the IPU wants to mobilize parliaments to
support the efforts of governments and other stakeholders,
particularly in the area of climate change. As we all know, climate
warming is an existential threat to humanity, and everyone must
work together to take action to minimize this unstoppable
emergency. Another issue I've discussed with Azerbaijani
authorities, and I'm pleased that we can count on the parliament's
support here in Baku to organize a parliamentary summit during
COP29 to mobilize parliaments' support for climate action in the
context of the Paris Agreement," said the IPU secretary
general.
Overall although there are several problems in getting the
conference to Baku. Azerbaijan's preparation for COP29 demonstrates
a comprehensive approach that includes national pledges,
international cooperation, engagement with the corporate sector,
and active participation in global forums. As the country prepares
to host this important event, it prioritizes environmental
sustainability and battling climate change. However, with correct
connections and cooperation Azerbaijan can successfully host COP 29
and this will be an important milestone in showing Azerbaijan's
commitment to green energy and the UN 2030 agenda.
