Brazil, Syria Discuss Exchange Between Writers

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Damascus – Strengthening intellectual ties and cultural exchange between Syrian and Brazilian writers was the focus of a meeting that brought together the Head of the Arab Writers Union, Muhammad al-Hourani, and the Brazilian Ambassador to Syria, André Santos, Syria's state news agency SANA. Pictured, a book fair in Syria.

Exchange was the focus of meeting

Al-Hourani hinted at the necessity of activating cultural work between Syrians and Brazilians along with printing books and translating them into the languages of the two countries. Brazilian Ambassador Santos, in turn, proposed holding a symposium on books by Syrian writers in Brazilian universities, receiving a quick response.

Santos noted that this visit is the first to establish joint work between parties in the two states in terms of creating cultural, literary, and intellectual exchange. The two sides agreed to initiate cultural exchange, publishing, and translation. The Union assigned translator Munir al-Rifai to follow up on matters with the embassy.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

