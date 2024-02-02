               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Brazil, Syria Discuss Exchange Between Writers


2/2/2024 2:17:56 PM

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Damascus – Strengthening intellectual ties and cultural exchange between Syrian and Brazilian writers was the focus of a meeting that brought together the Head of the Arab Writers Union, Muhammad al-Hourani, and the Brazilian Ambassador to Syria, André Santos, Syria's state news agency SANA. Pictured, a book fair in Syria.



Exchange was the focus of meeting

Al-Hourani hinted at the necessity of activating cultural work between Syrians and Brazilians along with printing books and translating them into the languages of the two countries. Brazilian Ambassador Santos, in turn, proposed holding a symposium on books by Syrian writers in Brazilian universities, receiving a quick response.

Santos noted that this visit is the first to establish joint work between parties in the two states in terms of creating cultural, literary, and intellectual exchange. The two sides agreed to initiate cultural exchange, publishing, and translation. The Union assigned translator Munir al-Rifai to follow up on matters with the embassy.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Muhammed Said/Anadolu Agency/AFP Sana

The post Brazil, Syria discuss exchange between writers appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .

MENAFN02022024000213011057ID1107803207

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search