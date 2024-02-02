Jaya Bachchan Says She Doesn’T Mind Being A 'Meme-Generator'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan, who often gets into a playful tiff with the paparazzi, has said that she doesn't mind being the source for such entertainment and a "meme-generator".
The senior actress, along with her daughter Shweta Bachchan, appeared on the second season of her grand-daughter Navya Naveli's podcast, 'What the Hell, Navya'.
The three discussed the term 'Jaya-ing'. Shweta and Navya explained the meaning of the term to Jaya. Shweta said that when someone is being 'salty', it is said that the person is 'Jaya-ing'.
Shweta told her mother: "You are an internet sensation, a meme-generator.”
During the podcast, they also touched upon the subject of side-hustle, a concept where people indulge in other works as a source of additional income.
Jaya Bachchan said: "I do a side hustle.I provide meals for some of the people who do my memes. I don't mind people making fun of me, but people should do it properly.”
Shweta also spoke about how being a mother or a housewife is a thankless job and that it's just taken for granted, but running a house is like a mini business and nobody respects it.
She said:“It's not given any respect. It's just something you're supposed to do. But if you stop house-wifing, everything will go helter-skelter. It's something which is just taken for granted. Nobody even writes it in a form as a profession that you're a housewife. You're doing HR, finance, day-to-day management. You're basically running a mini business and shaping up minds.”
--IANS
aa/kvd
MENAFN02022024000231011071ID1107801522
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.