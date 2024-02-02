Emirates Litfest Collaborates With Partners To Welcome Youth From UAE And Across The Gulf Region

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, 1 February 2024: The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is thrilled to announce a partnership with Investment Corporation of Dubai, Dubai Business Associates and FlyDubai. Through this collaboration, the Festival is able to expand the reach of Youth Day 2024, by inviting students from across the region to a fully-paid trip including flights, accommodation, and a rich and extensive experience at the Festival and beyond.



Youth Day is a full day of programming covering topics from artificial intelligence and innovation to literature and sustainability, all with an anchoring focus on Arabic culture, to students in the wider Gulf region. Individuals ages 16 and above are invited to join Youth Day, which will be held on Thursday 1 February 2024 at the Intercontinental – Dubai Festival City. It will give participants the opportunity to attend sessions that are curated specially to develop the flexibility and resilience required to keep pace with – or ahead of – the changes that will be inevitably experienced in an increasingly fluid and unpredictable world. The event is accessible by a pass that is priced nominally at AED 125 and includes a networking lunch.



Ahlam Bolooki, CEO of Emirates Literature Foundation, Director of Emirates Airline Festival of Literature and Managing Director of ELF Publishing said:“Emirates LitFest is committed to embracing diversity and fostering global connections and it gives me great pride that we able to open the doors to youth across the GCC and Jordan to come to Dubai and witness first-hand both the hospitality of the UAE and the meaningful conversations at the Festival. ICD and DBA have been valued partners of ours for several years and we are happy to have FlyDubai on board to collaborate on this innovative cultural exchange initiative.”

Douraid Zaghouani, Chief Operating Officer at ICD, comments:“ICD is proud to partner with Emirates LitFest for the sixth consecutive year. The Festival is a trailblazing fixture in Dubai's cultural scene, and has been able to attract talent from all over the globe year after year, notably spotlighting otherwise missed talents from the Arab world. He added“The Festival focus this year is on youth and is sure to be a space for creativity, inspiration, and exchange of ideas and opinions.”

James Maughan, Director of Dubai Business Associates programme at Falcon and Associates, said:“Dubai Business Associates programme is thrilled to be partnering with the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature. Youth Day 2024 is a fantastic opportunity to supercharge this year's Festival, pulling in young talent from across the region and equipping participants with the real-world skills they will need to thrive as they progress through their careers. Emirates Airline Festival of Literature and Dubai Business Associates programme have always shared this same educational mission, reflecting Dubai's own commitment to the fostering of talented young professionals, and I'm sure that this year's festival will be as immersive and thought-provoking as ever.”

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai said: 'We are pleased to support this cultural event in the UAE through our sponsorship. This highlights our commitment to strengthening cultural ties in the region and supporting the youth. Our flights are a catalyst that promote free flow of cultural exchange and attracts innovators from all over the world. We, at flydubai, are keen to support the International Youth Day in our home Dubai, and we are committed to investing in the development of youth. We are happy to support this global exchange of culture and knowledge Via the Dubai Aviation Hub and our extensive network which spans over 120 destinations.'

The incredible line-up of speakers for the Youth Day includes Mai Al-Nakib, award-winning Kuwaiti writer; Nizar Habash, specialist in computational linguistics; Saud Al Sanousi, winner of the 2013 International Prize for Arabic Fiction Toby Walsh, one of the world's leading researchers in AI; Tony Fadell, Silicon Valley entrepreneur and 'father of the iPod' and Zahran Al Qasimi, winner of the 2023 International Prize for Arabic Fiction.

The regional Youth Day participants itinerary will include attending Arabic sessions across the Festival period and unwinding in the evening at LitFest After Hours with a feast of performances, games, activities, and food. Outside the Emirates LitFest, they will enjoy a robust social programme with visits penned into various museums and cultural centres.

The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is the flagship event of the Emirates Literature Foundation, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai. The Festival is held with the support of Title Sponsor, Emirates Airline, and Founding Partner, Dubai Culture & Arts Authority.