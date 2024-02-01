Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Initiative Taps Allison For PR Support

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN FRANCISCO - Allison has signed on to provide PR support to The Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Initiative, reinforcing the agency's stance on climate change.



Allison has been formally named PR agency of record for the initiative, a global effort to accelerate a transition to clean energy through international cooperation.



The partnership comes on the heels of Allison signing on with Clean Creatives in October, becoming the largest agency to formally commit to refuse work from fossil fuel companies.



Allison already has started providing PR support for the treaty group, which included garnering press coverage of the organization at the UN COP28 Climate Talks in Dubai in December. The treaty gained four new endorsements from Colombia, Palau, Samoa, and Nauru, expanding the bloc to 12 nations calling for a just and equitable transition away from fossil fuels.



The work is being handled by Allison's

Purpose Center of Excellence, a dedicated team that works with sister agency

Headstand on purpose brand strategy and sustainability leadership.



“This work is meaningful not only because of its global size and scale, but also because our team feels passionately about our ability to make an impact on an issue that is one of the most important challenges facing society today,” said executive VP Whitney Dailey, who leads the Purpose Center of Excellence..“Supporting the Treaty in its work means we are ushering forward a movement that is the most effective and just way to keep CO2 emissions within the 1.5°C budget.”













