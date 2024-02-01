The IEA Rejects The UNSC Report About Al-Qaeda Centres In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The interim government of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has rejected the UN Security Council's (UNSC) report about the existence of al-Qaeda centres in Afghanistan.

In a statement, the IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid strongly rejected the UNSC report about the existence of al-Qaeda centres in Afghanistan and called it false allegation.

Mujahid called the report unfortunate, a regular program of accusation to the interim government of the IEA and the spreading of propaganda.

He expressed hope that the UN Security Council to remains neutral and does not reflect some opportunistic political and economic goals in its reports, which will ultimately question its status and credibility in Afghanistan.

The UNSC has claimed in its recent report that there are eight centres of al-Qaeda in Afghanistan.

aw

Visits: 41