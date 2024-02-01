Amalgam Insights Unveils Vendor Smartlist For Telecom Expense Management, Spotlighting 11 Distinguished Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 Amalgam Insights TEM Vendor SmartList Cover Page

2024 Distinguished TEM Vendors are: Apex BI, Asignet, Brightfin, Calero, Cass Information Systems, Mindglobal, RadiusPoint, Sakon, Tangoe, vCom, & vMOX

- Kelly Teal, Senior Research Analyst, Amalgam InsightsBERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amalgam Insights , a trailblazing technology research firm focused on IT FinOps and AI governance has published the 2024 Vendor SmartList for Telecom Expense Management (TEM). This innovative resource authored by Chief Analyst Hyoun Park and Senior Research Analyst Kelly Teal brings to the forefront 11 distinguished vendors, selected from over 50 candidates, currently offering enterprises differentiated capabilities for optimizing the cost, architecture, vendor portfolio, and contractual governance of their information technology.To earn a profile in the Vendor SmartList, participants underwent a rigorous selection process that included candid interviews. Vendors that did not fully participate in the research or could not fully validate their differentiation were excluded. The resulting insights are poised to guide enterprises in identifying the TEM vendor that best aligns with their processes and needs.“The most significant outcome from Amalgam Insights' new research lies in its ability to help enterprise IT retain - or regain - a seat at the CFO's table,” states Amalgam Insights analyst Kelly Teal.“IT, especially in the TEM office, must fight for an advisory role by delivering a deep understanding of how and why the organization uses the telecom and network resources it does, the context that TEM can provide for future AI and digital transformation efforts, and how IT controls those expenses for the greater good."Amalgam Insights' IT Rule of 30 states that the average unmanaged IT expense category is wasting 30% in spend across usage patterns, duplicate or unused services, billing errors, late payments, contracted terms, vendor selection, and architectural decisions. The 11 Distinguished Vendors showcased in the list have each crafted a unique and specific TEM strategy, setting them apart from their peers to maximize savings and business benefits associated with telecom and network investments.Acknowledging the inherent challenges in managing mobile & fixed telecom within the larger IT environment, the Vendor SmartList addresses the full lifecycle of telecom expenses. As organizations grapple with economic uncertainties, the Vendor SmartList for Telecom Expense Management emerges as a strategic tool for IT departments to advocate for a seat at the decision-making table, armed with a deep understanding of telecom expenses' impact on productivity, revenue, and overall business success in 2024.Amalgam Insights' 2024 Distinguished Vendors are: Apex BI, Asignet, Brightfin, Calero , Cass Information Systems, Mindglobal, RadiusPoint , Sakon, Tangoe, vCom, and vMOX.For more information and to purchase a license to the Vendor SmartList, please visitThis research is also available at no cost via Amalgam Insights' clients who have commercially licensed this research:RadiusPoint :Calero :About Amalgam Insights: Amalgam Insights assists companies in making informed decisions about software investments in IT FinOps and Enterprise-grade AI. With over 20 years of experience in ROI, pricing, and valuation of information technology investments, Amalgam Insights provides invaluable tools and perspectives to support profitable and well-run businesses.

Lisa Lincoln

Amalgam Insights

+1 508-734-5658

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn