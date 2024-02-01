Expats Optimistic On Qatar's Investment Opportunities In 2024 And Beyond

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Investment opportunities in Qatar look very“promising” with high-quality and well-maintained infrastructures, this year and beyond, noted several expats. With numerous projects implemented, foreign investments are also attracted to the country.

The Peninsula spoke to a few expats who showed their enthusiasm for investing in different sectors across Qatar. Rajesh Kumar, a 41-year-old resident told the newspaper

“Qatar's economy is booming and I am approached by numerous entrepreneurs with significant project pipelines, especially in the construction and oil industry.”

The industry expat working in the energy sector remarked that with the rapid growth of ongoing projects in the country, Qatar continues to diversify its economy and stands resilient across all sectors.

Another investor Muhammed from Lebanon accentuated the importance of investing in the property market and the numerous benefits provided including healthcare and exemption from tax make Qatar an ideal country to invest especially in 2024.

According to Mordor Intelligence, a market analysing platform, reports that the infrastructure sector in Qatar is estimated to record a CAGR of greater than 7 percent from 2024 to 2028.

It said:“The investment market is fragmented and expected to grow during the forecast period due to the rapid growth in infrastructure projects and other factors driving the market.

The Qatari infrastructure sector has seen unusual stability and expansion for major and specialised enterprises. The nation has launched several large-scale infrastructure projects, welcoming foreign businesses to participate.”

It states that one of the fastest-growing industries in the country is Construction due to its rising investments.

The government has spent over $200bn as part of a noteworthy infrastructure-building program over the years, especially after winning the bid to host the World Cup.

“Under the auspices of Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV 2030), the sector may continue to dominate economic diversification efforts due to large-scale transportation projects and the rapid growth of tourism, education, and real estate builds."

"The 2022 FIFA World Cup has set a mid-term deadline for several high-profile projects,” it added.

Last year, Qatar was ranked first for residential property investment along with Oman, as per the inaugural ranking released by Housearch Investment Index.

The index, however, delves into opportunities and risks of investing in the real estate industry across 50 countries globally and has ranked Oman as third while Qatar as fourth with an investment payback of 11 and 14 respectively.