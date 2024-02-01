UK Deputy Prime Minister Visits National Museum Of Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK) H E Oliver Dowden visited the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) during his current visit to Doha.

Dowden, who previously served as Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in the UK, expressed his pleasure in learning more about the State of Qatar's rich heritage and culture.

He praised NMoQ's great architecture which is modelled after the desert rose and the unique immersive experience of touring the museum's galleries.

Dowden said that he has seen first-hand how the State of Qatar is developing its impressive ecosystem for the creative and cultural industries and he looks forward to strengthening cooperation between the two countries to exchange experiences and best practices in areas of museums, film, television, music and fashion, noting that the UK's creative industries generate revenues worth £108bn annually and it employs more than 2.3 million people across the country.

Deputy Prime Minister of the UK Oliver Dowden also stressed that his country recognises the ambitions of the State of Qatar in this field and welcomes building stronger partnerships between the two sides to develop this growing industry.