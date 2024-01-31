(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Creative Bioarray Enhances Cancer Therapy Research with Innovative ADCC, CDC, and ADCP Assays

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creative Bioarray, a distinguished pioneer in the biotechnology field, has developed avant-garde ADCC, CDC, and ADCP assays catered towards expanding the repertoire of tools available for investigating the tumoricidal potential of therapeutic antibodies.These incisive, novel assays produce both quantitative and qualitative analysis regarding the specific mechanisms of action used by therapeutic antibodies to debilitate tumor cells. This pivotal information equips researchers and biopharmaceutical developers with an additional layer of critical data to virtually gauge the efficacy of antibody treatments, streamline selection processes for promising candidates, and effectively monitor the performance of therapeutic antibodies throughout preclinical and clinical trials.Contributing significantly to the evolution of targeted cancer therapies, these assays propel unprecedented advancements in the optimization of antibody-based treatment design and development. The assays' capacity to accurately assess and evaluate therapeutic antibody protocols substantiates the role of Creative Bioarray at the forefront of pioneering innovative, life-saving treatment solutions for cancer."With the implementation of our ADCC, CDC, and ADCP assays, we are pushing boundaries in the realm of antibody therapeutic research. By providing insightful data about the tumor-killing potential of these treatments, we ensure researchers and developers the very best means to evaluate and further refine their work," says a senior spokesperson for Creative Bioarray. "Our commitment lies in driving the advancement in targeted cancer therapies, which we believe can be significantly bolstered by the effective design and development of potent antibody-based treatments."About Creative BioarrayCreative Bioarray is a recognized global leader in the biotechnology industry, specializing in high-quality cell products and related services. With robust technological capabilities and driven by dynamic research and innovative solutions, Creative Bioarray continues to make significant contributions to scientific research and development, engendering transformative breakthroughs.

