Pet Dental Health Global Market Report 2024: A $8.75 Billion Market By 2028, With Rise In Pet Ownership And Innovative Oral Care Solutions

The global pet dental health market is witnessing a significant surge as detailed in the latest comprehensive research report available on our authoritative website. Fueled by an increase in pet ownership and advancements in pet oral care products, the industry's growth trajectory is set to continue on an upward trend.

This latest market analysis reveals the pet dental health sector's notable expansion from $6.12 billion in 2023 to a projected $6.56 billion in 2024, marking a notable CAGR of 7.1%. The historic period witnessed a spurt in growth factors including the humanization of pets and a broadening base of pet owners attentive to their pets' health needs. The staggering anticipated rise to $8.75 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.5% is indicative of dynamic market conditions and emerging trends that demand attention.

Key Growth Indicators



Rising global pet population, particularly within emerging markets.

Increasing incidence of dental diseases in pets, prompting owners to seek better oral care prevention and treatments. Heightened awareness of the impact of dental health on overall pet well-being.

Major companies are innovating with new products while fostering strategic partnerships to further educate pet owners and expand market reach. Recent product launches featuring natural ingredients for pet oral care and collaborations to spread awareness during Pet Dental Health Month exemplify the strategies employed to engage the consumer base and promote health initiatives.

Regional Highlights

The research also delves into geographical market segments, spotlighting North America as the sector's reigning leader in 2023 while recognizing Asia-Pacific as the fastest-growing region for the forecast period. This geographic analysis uncovers the consumer dynamics and growth opportunities across diverse markets.

Sector Breakdown: Products and Services Driving the Market

The pet dental health market is diverse, encompassing a range of products and services designed to address various dental concerns. From toothpaste and dental chews to medications and specialized equipment, the market is responsive to the needs of both pets and owners, while distribution channels expand from veterinary clinics to e-commerce platforms.

The report delivers a wealth of data including market size, regional shares, competitive landscapes, and detailed segmentation. It offers a thorough perspective on current conditions and forecasts future market scenarios, providing stakeholders with invaluable insights into the pet dental health industry.

Key Markets Covered:



By Type : Products; Services

By Indication: Gum Diseases; Endodontic Diseases; Dental Calculus; Oral Tumor; Other Indications

By Animal Type : Dogs; Cats; Other Animal Types By Distribution Channel : Veterinary Hospitals And Clinics; Retail Pharmacies; E-Commerce; Other Distribution Channels

Companies Profiled



Virbac Animal Health

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc

Nestlé SA

Vetoquinol SA

Central Garden & Pet Company

BarkBox

Basepaws Inc.

Imrex Inc.

Animal Microbiome Analytics Inc.

Dentalaire International

Mars Incorporated

PetIQ LLC

Petzlife Co.

General Electric Company

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Aller Petfood LLC

Nutri-Vet

Ceva Santé Animale

Pets Global Inc.

Cosmos Corporation

Oxyfresh Inc.

Nylabone

LebaLab Inc.

Vetradent

Heska Corporation

The Clorox Company

VetOne

Healthy Mouth LLC ARK naturals



