Onesource Solutions International And Naffco Forge Partnership To Revolutionize Patient Care

Dr. Harold Arkoff, CEO of OSSI, and Eng. Khalid Al Khatib, CEO of Naffco at Arabia Health 2024 agree to forge partnership to revolutionize patient care with real-time remote monitoring of patients by ED doctors during transport to hospital.

OSSI to equip Naffco custom ambulances with their 5G real-time remote monitoring solution, connecting the ED to patients during transport.

- Mr. Ali Al Khatib, Group Managing Director of Naffco.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ARAB HEALTH 2024

OneSource Solutions International (OSSI), a leading provider of integrated technology solutions for the healthcare industry, and Naffco, a renowned manufacturer of custom ambulances, today announced a ground-breaking joint venture to equip new Naffco ambulances with real-time remote patient monitoring capabilities. This collaboration will transform patient care by enabling critical medical data to be seamlessly transmitted from the ambulance to the hospital, facilitating faster diagnosis, better-informed treatment decisions, and ultimately, improved patient outcomes.

Under the terms of the agreement, OneSource Solutions International will integrate its cutting-edge medical telemetry technology into Naffco's custom-built ambulances. This technology will allow paramedics to collect and transmit vital patient data, including heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, and even EKG readings, in real-time to healthcare providers at receiving hospitals. This real-time access to critical information will empower medical professionals to make informed decisions about patient care even before the ambulance arrives, potentially saving valuable time and improving patient outcomes.

We are thrilled to partner with Naffco to bring this transformative technology to the forefront of emergency medical care," said Dr. Harold Arkoff, CEO of OneSource Solutions International. "By combining our expertise in medical technology with Naffco's commitment to building the most advanced ambulances on the road, we are creating a revolutionary solution that will have a profound impact on patient safety and well-being."

At Naffco, we are constantly striving to push the boundaries of what's possible in ambulance design and functionality," said Mr. Ali Al Khatib, group managing director of Naffco. "Partnering with OneSource Solutions International allows us to offer our customers a game-changing technology that will redefine the way emergency medical care is delivered. This joint venture is a testament to our shared commitment to providing the highest quality of care to patients in their most critical moments.

The integration of OneSource Solutions' medical telemetry technology will be available as an option on all new Naffco ambulances starting in February 2024. Additionally, both companies are committed to exploring retrofitting capabilities for existing Naffco ambulances to ensure that as many patients as possible can benefit from this life-saving technology.

About OneSource Solutions International

OSSI is a leading provider of integrated technology solutions for the healthcare industry. The company's suite of products and services helps healthcare providers improve patient care, optimize workflow, and reduce costs. OneSource Solutions is committed to developing innovative solutions that empower healthcare professionals to deliver the best possible care to their patients.

About Naffco

Naffco is a global life safety company with over 15,000 employees and has been manufacturing custom ambulances worldwide for over 30 years. The company is renowned for its commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and innovation. Naffco ambulances are known for their durability, reliability, and safety features, making them the preferred choice of emergency medical services providers across the country.



