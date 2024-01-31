Iran’s oil output increases by 50 percent last year

(MENAFN) According to a report from Nikkei Asia, Iran experienced a significant surge in its crude oil exports in 2023, marking a five-year high of approximately 1.29 million barrels per day (bpd). The vast majority of these exports were directed towards China, highlighting the growing importance of the Chinese market for Iran's oil industry. The International Energy Agency (IEA) reported that Iran's oil production also increased to 2.99 million bpd in 2023, representing a rise of 440,000 barrels compared to the previous year.



The IEA anticipates a further uptick in Iran's oil exports in 2024, with projections indicating an increase of 160,000 barrels per day. This expansion is expected to contribute to a more balanced global oil market, especially with concurrent increases in production from the United States and Brazil. The IEA forecasts a worldwide supply boost of 1.5 million bpd, reaching an all-time high this year.



As per the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security, the dynamics of supply and demand are projected to shift significantly in 2024. After experiencing a shortfall of 110,000 bpd in 2023, the balance is expected to shift to a surplus of 600,000 barrels per day in 2024. This transition reflects the combined effects of increased production and changes in global demand patterns.



The robust demand from China serves as a key driver for Iran's efforts to ramp up its oil production. Data from European research firm Kpler reveals that approximately 90 percent of Iran's crude oil exports were directed to China, underscoring the strategic importance of the Chinese market for Iran's oil sector.

