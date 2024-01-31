Electric Parking Brake Market To Grow At 11.7% CAGR Till 2030: SNS Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Electric Parking Brake Market

Electric Parking Brake Market Size, Share And Segmentation By Product Type, By Components, By Vehicle Type, By Regions And Global Market Forecast 2023-2030

- Sr. Researcher Roshan RathodAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Electric Parking Brake Market size was valued at USD 1.74 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.22 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period 2023-2030, The integration of intelligent electronic control units and the rising trend of autonomous driving contribute to the growing prominence of EPBs, enhancing their functionality and reliability.According to SNS Insider, the market is witnessing a surge in electric vehicle adoption, driving the demand for electric parking brakes that align with the evolving automotive landscape.Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart):Key Companies:. ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany). Continental AG (Germany). Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan). Mando-Hella Electronics Corp. (South Korea). DURA Automotive Systems (US). Küster Holding GmbH (Germany). TBK Co., Ltd. (Tokyo). Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB (Sweden). Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. (South Korea). Wuhu Bethel Automotive Safety Systems Co., Ltd (China). Zhejiang Wanchao Electric Appliance Co., Ltd. (China)Market Scope:As automakers strive to enhance vehicle performance, reduce weight, and improve overall efficiency, the EPB market is poised for expansion, creating a strategic opportunity for manufacturers to innovate, collaborate, and capture a pivotal role in shaping the future of automotive braking systems. The relentless pursuit of innovation, coupled with the increasing preference for electric and autonomous vehicles, positions the Electric Parking Brake market as a dynamic arena for businesses to capitalize on emerging trends and technological advancements.Opportunity Analysis:The Electric Parking Brake (EPB) market presents a compelling opportunity landscape driven by a confluence of factors that underscore the automotive industry's evolution. As global concerns over carbon emissions intensify, the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) continues to surge, propelling the adoption of advanced automotive technologies. The EPB market, a critical component in modern automotive safety and convenience systems, stands to benefit significantly from this paradigm shift.Segmentation Analysis:The Electric-Hydraulic Caliper System segment in the analysis of the Electric Parking Brake Market emerges as a pivotal force driving innovation and efficiency in automotive braking solutions. This cutting-edge technology seamlessly integrates the precision of electric control with the robust power of hydraulic calipers, offering a harmonious blend of responsiveness and reliability. The Electric-Hydraulic Caliper System not only enhances the overall safety and performance of vehicles but also presents a forward-looking approach to braking systems in the rapidly evolving automotive landscape.By Product Type:. Electric-hydraulic caliper system. Full electric drive-by-wire systemsBy Components:. Caliper integrated system. Brake system. Electronic control unit. Sensors. ActuatorsBy Vehicle Type:. Passenger Cars. Commercial VehiclesRegional Analysis:The APAC region emerges as a dynamic arena for the Electric Parking Brake (EPB) market, characterized by a confluence of technological innovation and surging automotive demand. As the automotive landscape undergoes a profound transformation, with a growing emphasis on electric and hybrid vehicles, the adoption of electric parking brakes in the APAC region has gained notable traction. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are at the forefront of this shift, driven by a combination of stringent safety regulations and a burgeoning middle-class population seeking advanced automotive features. Moreover, the rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in the region are influencing consumer preferences, fostering the integration of smart and automated parking solutions.Key Takeaways:. Noteworthy aspect is the integration of intelligent features like hill-assist and auto-hold functions, enhancing the user experience and further establishing electric parking brakes as a crucial component in modern vehicles.. As the automotive industry continues to embrace electrification and automation, the electric parking brake market is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of vehicle safety and control systems.Buy This Exclusive Report:Recent Industry Developments:ZF Friedrichshafen AG, has been focusing on advancements in integrated brake control systems, including electric parking brakes, to improve vehicle safety and performance.Continental AG was working on smart braking solutions, integrating electric parking brakes with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for improved functionality.Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is at the forefront, exploring new features and technologies to elevate the performance and efficiency of electric parking brakes.Table of Contents:1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of the Ukraine-Russia War5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis8. Global Electric Parking Brake Market Segmentation, By Product Type8.1 Electric-hydraulic caliper system8.2 Full electric drive-by-wire systems9. Global Electric Parking Brake Market Segmentation, By Components9.1 Caliper integrated system9.2 Brake system9.3 Electronic control unit9.4 Sensors9.5 Actuators10. Global Electric Parking Brake Market Segmentation, By Vehicle Type10.1 Passenger Cars10.2 Commercial Vehicles11. Regional Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Competitive Landscape13.1 Competitive Benchmarking13.2 Market Share analysis13.3 Recent Developments14. ConclusionAbout Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company 's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.

