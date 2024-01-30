UAE Hands Over 50 Ambulance Vehicles To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Olena Zelenska Foundation and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine have transferred 50 evacuation ambulance vehicles from the government of the United Arab Emirates to the medics.

That's according to the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"At least half a thousand ambulances have been destroyed or stolen by the enemy. This is not just a material loss, it is a risk of not being able to reach those who need help. That is why this event is special. There is nothing more important to us than saving lives. We are grateful to everyone who helps us with this," Zelenska said.

Twenty-seven of these vehicles have arrived in Ukraine. The first batch of 23 special vehicles arrived in the country at the end of 2023. Thus, humanitarian aid from the UAE in the form of ambulances has reached a total of 50 units.

The president's wife expressed gratitude to the Embassy of Ukraine in the UAE for its assistance in the implementation of the project.

All vehicles are being distributed to the regions that need special transport for medical evacuation and assistance the most.

"The 27 evacuation ambulance vehicles will help medics continue their work and save lives even in extremely difficult conditions. This is a significant strengthening of our healthcare system," said Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko.

The transferred ambulances are equipped with everything necessary for emergency medical care and the fastest possible evacuation of patients, even in off-road conditions.

"These are actually B-type ambulances that can operate in extremely difficult off-road conditions and destroyed infrastructure. Such vehicles have proven their effectiveness and feasibility in the work of disaster medical assistance teams in the de-occupied and frontline areas," said Vitaliy Kryliuk, head of the Ukrainian Scientific and Practical Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

The Olena Zelenska Foundation continues to engage international partners to support Ukraine's medical infrastructure, which is under constant enemy attack.

"The Foundation is actively involved in the restoration of medical infrastructure, which is being destroyed by the enemy every day. Providing medics with special vehicles is one of our priorities today. Unfortunately, this need remains constant during the war. We are extremely grateful to the UAE government for its prompt response and support of the Ukrainian healthcare system," said Nina Horbachova, director of the Foundation.