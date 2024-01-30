Baku Expects Armenia To Move Towards Peace, Not In Words But In Deeds

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Recent actions coming from the leadership of Yerevan towards the
process of signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan speak about the
reluctance of the RA leadership to cooperate with Azerbaijan.
Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan stated that
"Azerbaijan must answer whether it is interested in establishing
peace or not".
It is important to note that such statements are coming from the
leadership of Yerevan as it moves closer to Western forces. Let us
recall that the recent statement of N. Pashinyan during his speech
once again demonstrates that the leadership of Yerevan intends to
invest billions of dollars in the purchase of Western weapons
rather than make efforts and actions towards the realisation of the
peace process.
For information, Nikol Pashinyan appointed Kostanyan as Deputy
Foreign Minister.
Before that, Kostanyan was one of Ararat Mirzoyan's five
advisors; after his appointment, he became one of his four
deputies, along with Paruyr Hovhannisyan, Vahe Gevorgyan, and
Mnatsakan Safaryan.
The 28-year-old Kostanyan's career path is as follows: press
secretary of the Civil Contract Party, head of the Deputy Prime
Minister's office, assistant to the incumbent Foreign Minister
Ararat Mirzoyan, then-advisor, now Deputy Foreign Minister. By the
way, Mirzoyan does not hide the fact that Vahan is his friend.
Why are such provocative statements made by the RA leadership
when the PM of this country has repeatedly stated that the
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is recognised both at the
international level and in Armenia itself, which also means
agreement to peace? Let's move on to the AR Deputy Foreign
Minister, who was recently appointed to this position. The AR
Deputy Foreign Minister stated:
"The statements of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry raise
doubts as to whether the Azerbaijani side is at all interested in
the settlement of relations and the establishment of
peace."
Earlier, speaking last Sunday with a speech dedicated to
Armenia's army day, the Armenian PM said that Yerevan offered Baku
to introduce a mechanism of mutual arms control and sign a
non-aggression pact if "the process of signing a peace treaty is
delayed". The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry responded to this
statement and said that Pashinyan's statement was aimed at
diverting attention from the process of drafting a bilateral peace
agreement and establishing interstate relations between the
countries, which can be fully confirmed by the recent
anti-Azerbaijani resolutions and provocations on international
platforms.
The Deputy Foreign Minister of AR complains that Azerbaijan
still holds (unconfirmed information) 23 prisoners, and
nevertheless declares afterwards that the government of AR is ready
to continue taking purposeful steps in the direction of regulating
relations with Azerbaijan. Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan does not
provoke its diaspora around the world into provocative and
propagandistic protests, which only aggravate the peace process,
and expects from Armenia adequate actions, not words and
statements.
Even after the defeat in the Second Garabagh War, the leadership of
Armenia did not even make any efforts to provide maps of minefields
or the places of mass graves from the First Garabagh War, but
claimed that they were acting to "achieve peace.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the end of last year
that very soon he would conclude a peace agreement with Armenia and
the whole Garabagh issue would fade into history. Based on the
promises of the Azerbaijani President and their successful
realisation, the peace agreement will also be realised, whether
Armenia wants it or not. Let us remember that it was the delaying
of the process and violation of its obligations under international
treaties for 30 years that led the Armenian leadership to the
situation they are in now. Every delay and failure to fulfil their
obligations led to heavy losses and fighting with Azerbaijan.
The statements of Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan
Kostanyan speak of a "memorised text" that is used by the
leadership of Yerevan whenever it is necessary to provoke further
propaganda towards Azerbaijan. Let us remind you about the
favourite song of Armenians about alleged "ethnic cleansing" in
Garabagh against Armenian nationals and how the Russian Foreign
Ministry put a stop to this issue. Russian Foreign Ministry
spokesperson Maria Zakharova said during a briefing that no ethnic
cleansing was carried out against Armenian residents of Garabagh,
and if there is any document or statement that shows that such
ethnic cleansing took place, "please provide us with them. We would
like the facts to be provided."
If earlier the separatist clan served as a barrier to peace
between neighbours (Azerbaijan and Armenia), today the barrier is
France, together with the Western Crusader Clan. Armenia's
leadership has directly stated that it needs new allies, hinting at
an alliance of European Union countries. Therefore, the statement
of Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan can be
considered a pro-Western provocation, where he apparently does not
care about his people, which in his statement chooses unjustified
provocative rhetoric against Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan does not want to be the object of a global
neo-imperialist redistribution of the world, wishing to remain
neutral and continue to pursue a balanced foreign policy. Armenia,
on the other hand, does not have the potential to pursue an
independent policy, hence the feverish, contradictory movements and
chaotic statements of its leadership.
