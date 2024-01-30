Uzbekistan Vs Thailand AFC Asian Cup 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Uzbekistan which has won their last two matches against Thailand will face them at the AFC Asian Cup for the first time. Meanwhile, the Thailand team has kept a clean sheet in each of their three games at Qatar 2023.

The White Wolves and War Elephants square off at Al Janoub Stadium for a spot in the Quarter-Finals! The winner of this match will face hosts Qatar in the quarterfinal on Saturday.

Stay tuned as we bring you match highlights and a glimpse of the football atmosphere at the Al Janoub Stadium.

MATCH REPORT

Uzbekistan break down Thailand to reach Asian Cup last eight

Uzbekistan will face hosts and holders Qatar in the Asian Cup quarter-finals after highly rated Abbosbek Fayzullaev hit the winner in a 2-1 victory over Thailand on Tuesday.

The Uzbeks have been touted as dark horses for the title and took the lead in the first half with a cool Azizbek Turgunboev finish through the legs of the goalkeeper.

Thailand were the lowest-ranked team left at the tournament but they struck back just before the hour with an even better goal, from distance, by substitute Supachok Sarachat.

Uzbekistan were the more accomplished team and went ahead again midway through the second half when 20-year-old CSKA Moscow winger Fayzullaev rolled the ball in from outside the box.

This time Thailand had no reply, despite some late pressure. Read more

Uzbekistan players greet their fans after a victorious match against Thailand at Al Janoub Stadium.

Fan vibes at Al Janoub Stadium!

90+1 minutes: Substitution, Uzbekistan.

Jamshid Boltaboyev replaces Abbosbek Fayzullayev.

87 minutes: Abdukodir Khusanov (Uzbekistan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.



Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP

82 minutes: Substitution, Thailand.

- Picha Autra replaces Weerathep Pomphun.

- Peeradol Chamrasamee replaces Sarach Yooyen.

82 minutes: Substitution, Uzbekistan.

- Zafarmurod Abdirahmatov replaces Azizbek Turg'unboyev because of an injury.

- Jamshid Iskanderov replaces Jaloliddin Masharipov.

73 minutes: Substitution, Thailand.

Channarong Promsrikaew replaces Rungrath Phumichantuk.

67 minutes: Substitution, Uzbekistan.

Hojimat Erkinov replaces Oston Urunov.

IN PHOTOS: Uzbekistan's Abbosbek Fayzullayev celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the match against Thailand. Photos: AFP





GOAL!

65'

Uzbekistan 2 - 1 Thailand

Abbosbek Fayzullayev (Uzbekistan) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jaloliddin Masharipov.

IN PHOTOS: Thailand's midfielder #07 Supachok Sarachat celebrates scoring his team's first goal in the second half of the match against Uzbekistan. Photos: AFP

---

GOAL!

58'

Uzbekistan 1 - 1 Thailand

Supachok Sarachat (Thailand) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Supachai Chaided.

Second Half begins.

Current Standings are Uzbekistan 1, Thailand 0.

45 minutes: Substitutions, Thailand.

Suphanat Mueanta replaces Worachit Kanitsribumphen.

Supachok Sarachat replaces Pathompon Charoenrattanapirom.

IN PHOTOS: Uzbekistan's midfielder Azizbek Turgunboev celebrates with teammates after scoring their first goal during the match against Thailand at Al Janoub Stadium. Photos: AFP





HALF TIME

The White Wolves lead the game thanks to a goal by Azizbek Turg'unboyev.

Uzbekistan 1 - 0 Thailand

GOAL!

37'

Uzbekistan 1 - 0 Thailand

Azizbek Turg'unboyev (Uzbekistan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Diyor Holmatov.

Action during the first few minutes of the match. Photos: AFP





Match starts

Photo: Mahmoud Elmazaty/ The Peninsula

Just a few moments ahead of the game!

Photo: Mahmoud Elmazaty/ The Peninsula

Fan Focus! Fans of Uzbekistan and Thailand at Al Janoub Stadium

Players warming up ahead of the match

Uzbekistan

Thailand