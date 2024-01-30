Medical Equipment Rental Market Is Booming Worldwide | Maquet, Stryker, Siemens Healthineers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Medical Equipment Rental Market

- Criag FrancisPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Medical Equipment Rental market to witness a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Medical Equipment Rental Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Medical Equipment Rental market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Medical Equipment Rental market. The Medical Equipment Rental market size is estimated to increase by USD 95.7 Billion at a CAGR of 7.5% by 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 62.5 Billion.The Major Players Covered in this Report: Stryker (United States), Agiliti (United States), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Universal Hospital Services (United States), Medline Industries (United States), Woodley Equipment Company (United Kingdom), Nunn's Home Medical Equipment (United States), Mesa Medical (United States), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), US Med-Equip (United States), DRE Medical (United States), Apria Healthcare (United States), Maquet (Sweden), Centurion Service Group (United States), Pacific Health (New Zealand)Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @Definition:The medical equipment rental market refers to the industry involved in providing medical devices, equipment, instruments, and machines on a rental or lease basis to healthcare facilities, institutions, clinics, and sometimes directly to patients. These rental services allow temporary access to a wide range of medical equipment, enabling healthcare providers to meet patient needs, address short-term requirements, or manage budget constraints without having to make large capital investments in purchasing equipment outright. Companies specializing in medical equipment rental, which may include medical equipment manufacturers, distributors, specialized rental firms, and healthcare equipment suppliers. Customers for medical equipment rentals can include hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities, rehabilitation centers, home healthcare providers, and individual patients requiring short-term medical equipment solutions. Rental agreements usually involve specific terms, including the duration of the rental, maintenance and servicing responsibilities, insurance coverage, and the option for lease-to-own agreements in some cases.Market Trends:Healthcare providers are focusing more on value-based care models, leading to increased demand for cost-effective solutions like equipment rentals, enabling better patient outcomes while managing costs.Continuous advancements in medical technology, such as IoT-enabled devices, portable diagnostic equipment, and remote monitoring systems, driving the availability of advanced rented medical equipment.Rising demand for home healthcare services has increased the need for renting specialized medical equipment for patients' use at home, including oxygen concentrators, CPAP machines, and mobility aids.Market Drivers:Pressure on healthcare providers to contain costs and improve operational efficiency, leading them to prefer renting medical equipment over purchasing to manage Rapid advancements in medical technology driving the availability of more sophisticated and user-friendly equipment, making them accessible through rental services.Market Opportunities:Increasing elderly population globally leading to higher healthcare needs, creating opportunities for rental services providing specialized equipment for geriatric care.Hospitals and healthcare facilities seeking cost-efficient solutions to manage budgets without compromising the quality of care, opting for equipment rentals over purchasing expensive medical devices.Opportunities lie in offering flexible rental and lease-to-own financing models, allowing healthcare facilities to access advanced equipment without large upfront investments. and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:In-depth analysis of Marine Propulsion Engines market segments by Types: Durable medical equipment, Storage and transport equipment, Electronic medical equipment, OthersDetailed analysis of Marine Propulsion Engines market segments by Applications: Hospitals, Home care, OthersMajor Key Players of the Market: Stryker (United States), Agiliti (United States), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Universal Hospital Services (United States), Medline Industries (United States), Woodley Equipment Company (United Kingdom), Nunn's Home Medical Equipment (United States), Mesa Medical (United States), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), US Med-Equip (United States), DRE Medical (United States), Apria Healthcare (United States), Maquet (Sweden), Centurion Service Group (United States), Pacific Health (New Zealand)Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).Objectives of the Report:- -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Medical Equipment Rental market by value and volume.- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Medical Equipment Rental market.- -To showcase the development of the Medical Equipment Rental market in different parts of the world.- -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Medical Equipment Rental market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Medical Equipment Rental market.- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Medical Equipment Rental market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.Global Medical Equipment Rental Market Breakdown by Application (Hospitals, Home care, Others) by Type (Durable medical equipment, Storage and transport equipment, Electronic medical equipment, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) market-leading players.– Medical Equipment Rental market latest innovations and major procedures.– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Medical Equipment Rental market for forthcoming years.Major questions answered:- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Medical Equipment Rental near future?- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Medical Equipment Rental market growth?- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?- How feasible is Medical Equipment Rental market for long-term investment? objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.- Global Medical Equipment Rental Market Size & Growth Outlook 2023-2029 Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.- Medical Equipment Rental Market Production by Region Medical Equipment Rental Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.Key Points Covered in Medical Equipment Rental Market Report:- Medical Equipment Rental Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers- Medical Equipment Rental Market Competition by Manufacturers- Medical Equipment Rental Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2024-2030)- Medical Equipment Rental Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2024-2030)- Medical Equipment Rental Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Durable medical equipment, Storage and transport equipment, Electronic medical equipment, Others}- Medical Equipment Rental Market Analysis by Application {Hospitals, Home care, Others}- Medical Equipment Rental Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Medical Equipment Rental Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis. 